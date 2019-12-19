WINCHESTER — With the first Winchester School Board election coming up in November, two options on how to proceed were presented by City Attorney Melisa Michelson during a joint meeting of City Council and the School Board on Tuesday night at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park
City voters on Nov. 5 approved a referendum to switch to an elected School Board rather than one whose members are appointed by City Council.
In July, City Council OK’d a resolution from the School Board that seeks to reduce its number of members from nine to seven. The matter now goes to the Virginia General Assembly for approval. If the state legislature signs off, a smaller School Board will go into effect on July 1.
With these changes on the horizon, City Council has two options on how to move forward with an elected School Board. Both options imagine a board with seven members. Currently, the board has nine seats — four seats to represent each of the city’s four wards and five at-large seats.
The first option recommended by Michelson suggests the four ward seats be up for election in November, while the remaining three at-large seats be up for election in 2022.
The second option recommends three at-large seats and one ward seat set to expire in 2021 be on the 2020 ballot. The remaining three ward seats would be on the 2022 ballot.
The deadline to qualify to run for a School Board seat in the 2020 election is the second week of June, according to Liz Martin, Winchester’s general registrar.
While City Council has the power to abolish School Board seats, there is no state law or Attorney General opinion that states how that process should occur, Michelson said. She suggested a random drawing to decide which three at-large seats remain on the board.
The School Board recommended to City Council that School Board Chair Allyson Pate and board member Richard Bell’s at-large seats could be removed, as their appointed four-year terms are set to expire in 2020.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum added during the meeting that he was told by the school division’s attorney that there will be no term limits for elected board members. Under the appointed system, members were limited to two terms.
City Council did not take any action on the options during Tuesday’s meeting.
Council must decide at least 10 days before the June deadline if they want to move forward with the random drawing. The drawing has to be done by the city’s Electoral Board, Michelson said.
Board member Erica Truban asked council, if possible, to make a decision that gives prospective candidates enough time to make a decision about running for election.
Attending the joint meeting were Mayor and City Council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Bill Wiley, Corey Sullivan, Judy McKiernan and Les Veach. Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chair Allyson Pate and School Board members Richard Bell, Elyus Wallace, Marie Imoh, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban and Mike Birchenough also were present. School Board member Karen Holman was absent.
