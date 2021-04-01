City Council will resume in-person meetings in the Rouss City Hall Council Chambers beginning in April. These meetings will be open to the public but space is limited. Social distancing and masks are required. All meetings will be available to stream live and on-demand using the agenda portal: https://winchesterva.civicweb.net/Portal/. Public comment will continue to be accepted in writing. Please email to clerk@winchesterva.gov by the prior Monday at 8 a.m.
Council Committee
The City Council Public Safety Committee will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. April 21 in the Rouss City Hall Council Chambers. Open to the public but space is limited. Social distancing and masks are required. An agenda will be posted when available and the meeting can be streamed live or on-demand using the agenda portal.
Boards & Commissions
Most City boards and commissions will continue to meet electronically for the month of April but is subject to change. Please check the city’s meeting calendar often for updates at winchesterva.gov.
