WINCHESTER — City Council skipped town for two days last week to have in-depth discussions about Winchester's housing supply, the community's overall well-being and more.
Council's annual retreat, held Thursday and Friday at Hotel 24 South in Staunton, marked the first time since December 2016 the panel held a retreat outside of Winchester. The last out-of-town venture that was held more than five years ago was also at Hotel 24 South, which was then known as the Stonewall Jackson Hotel and Conference Center.
Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman said on Monday the retreat began with a presentation from Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes and interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard regarding the development of Staunton Crossing, a 300-acre property that includes the original building for Western State Hospital and about two dozen supporting structures. The Staunton Economic Development Department is currently clearing and improving the site with the hope of attracting businesses and jobs to the community.
"They talked about some of the challenges that they've had and what they've done to work around those obstacles," Hoffman said.
On Thursday afternoon, City Council held an in-depth discussion regarding a recently released housing study that shows Winchester is experiencing a significant housing shortage. Hoffman said those discussions are expected to spawn a council resolution with strategies for addressing the shortage.
"It's an attempt to make sure there is more affordable or moderately priced housing," Hoffman said. "We're catching up from 10, 20 years of [residential] underdevelopment."
The resolution will be presented to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee at its next meeting on May 26 before being forwarded to the full council.
On Friday morning, councilors talked about best practices for planning and zoning, then switched to an overview of Winchester's current public health and safety environment.
"They talked about how fire and rescue, police and social services are all working together and what some of the gaps and needs are," Hoffman said about the health and safety conversations, which are expected to generate a second council resolution in the coming weeks.
Hoffman said the proposed resolution will address the ongoing shortage of hospital beds for local psychiatric patients and the difficulties experienced by law enforcement officers who have to stay with people who have been issued temporary detention orders because they are experiencing mental health crises.
"Staff is going to come up with a few next steps that we can put in the resolution, and we're going to introduce a draft of it at the next Public Health and Safety Committee meeting [on May 18]," Hoffman said.
The measure will then be forwarded to the full council at its May 24 business meeting.
Overall, Hoffman said, last week's City Council retreat was a success.
"I consistently heard very positive feedback from council," he said. "It was a refresher on some issues, mixed with some training and new information. I think it went very smoothly."
Attending the City Council retreat on Thursday and Friday at Hotel 24 South in Staunton were Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Kim Herbstritt and members Phillip Milstead, Corey Sullivan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Mady Rodriguez and Richard Bell.
