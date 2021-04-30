WINCHESTER — The city is moving forward with plans to raise its monthly trash-collection fee, but it is now considering options that would give customers more choices into how much extra they’ll pay.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said earlier this month the proposal would double the current $5 monthly fee to $10 for all homes and businesses that utilize the curbside collection service beginning with the start of fiscal year 2022 on July 1.
The revised program would provide every customer with a new 95-gallon trash container that has wheels and a built-in lift bar. Once the containers are placed on curbs, trash trucks would utilize a hydraulic hook to lift and empty them.
When City Council reviewed the proposal on April 13, some members balked at the proposed increase to the monthly collection fee and questioned whether every city resident would need such a large trash container.
On Tuesday, Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach updated council on suggested changes to the proposal that would allow customers to choose the size of their trash container — 95, 65 or 35 gallons — which in turn will determine how much extra they’ll pay per month if the initiative is approved. The revised plan would also lessen the immediate financial impact on customers because the higher rates would be phased in over a three-year period, starting on July 1.
According to the revised proposal, people who request a 95-gallon container will see their monthly bill rise from $5 to $10 effective July 1. Subsequent increases would increase their monthly bills from $10 to $11 on July 1, 2022, and from $11 to $12 on July 1, 2023.
Customers who want a 65-gallon container would see their rates increase to $8 on July 1, $9 on July 1, 2022, and $10 on July 1, 2023. For 35-gallon containers, increases would be initiated on the same schedule starting at $6, then rising to $7 and $8.
Eisenach said Winchester launched a pilot program in December to test the efficiency of the new trash containers. A total of 1,164 containers were distributed to select neighborhoods in all four of the city’s wards and the overall response from customers has been positive. According to a recent survey of people in the pilot program, 77% of respondents said they were either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the changes, while only 11% stated they were “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.” The remaining 12% of respondents indicated they were “neutral.”
According to the proposal to switch the entire city to the new trash-collection system, the higher monthly fees would also fund the purchase of a device that would allow Winchester residents to once again recycle glass. If approved, a glass crusher would be placed on a parcel of city-owned property — possibly City Yards or Jim Barnett Park — that would convert glass into sand for the city’s infrastructure products. Eisenach said he also hopes to have four or five drop-off sites where people can dispose of household glass products.
On Tuesday, City Council’s only two Republican members — Les Veach and Corey Sullivan — said they had reservations about the proposed collection program and the fact that Eisenach has not yet identified a location for the glass crusher. The other seven council members, all of them Democrats, expressed support for the proposal and asked Eisenach to continue ironing out the details.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted 6-3 to maintain the real estate tax rate for FY22 at 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value. While the rate will not change from the current fiscal year, property owners will pay more in taxes because a recent reassessment of all Winchester real estate raised overall values by nearly 6%. Councilors Veach, Sullivan and Evan Clark opposed the measure.
Voted unanimously to approve a new funding formula for the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau. In addition to a base annual contribution of $150,500, the city will allocate additional money to the bureau each year based on how much Winchester collects from its lodging tax.
Voted 6-3 to approve an ordinance updating the flow of City Council meetings. Veach, Sullivan and Clark opposed the measure because it did not include “good of the order” opportunities that would have given individual council members a public forum to discuss city-related issues not listed on meeting agendas.
Voted unanimously to approve an ordinance amendment that adds veterinary hospitals to the list of businesses that can operate in Winchester’s Residential Office (RO-1) district.
Voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that rezones 4.56 acres of vacant land at 1802-1850 Roberts St. from Limited Industrial (M-1) to Commercial Industrial (CM-1).
Voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that adds a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to 1.94 acres of land at 375 W. Tevis St. zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) with a Corridor Enhancement (CE) designation.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would authorize the city to charge fees for right-of-way permits.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would repeal sections of City Code related to panhandling. Officials are concerned the existing laws could infringe on an individual’s freedom of speech.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would require street performers to obtain a permit if they want to use sound amplification equipment on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would establish rules against trespassing at any of the city’s parking facilities.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would clarify the city’s curfew rules for juveniles.
Voted unanimously to reappoint James Wilson to a five-year term as an alternate member of the Board of Zoning Appeals, ending April 30, 2026.
Met in executive session for 15 minutes to discuss the possible acquisition of real estate for the construction of a stormwater retention pond. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
