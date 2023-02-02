WINCHESTER — Winchester’s School Board and City Council held a joint meeting Wednesday night to set the stage for this year’s budget season.
“This forum is good so we’re all hearing the same things at the same time,” said School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh.
In Winchester, the School Board is an independent governing body that does not have taxing authority, so it receives annual appropriations from City Council. For the current fiscal year, which began July 1 and ends June 30, council’s $100.7 million operating budget included $32 million for Winchester Public Schools, which funded half of the School Board’s $64.9 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023. The other half was provided by the state.
The budget adoption process for Winchester Public Schools can be exasperating for both the School Board and City Council. Each year, the board approves a proposed school budget in March, then asks council for the amount of local funding needed to support that budget. Council often makes adjustments to the board’s annual funding requests before finalizing the school system’s allocation in late May. The School Board then has to go back and rework its budget before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.
Last year’s budget season was particularly frustrating for both sides. Council went into the process anticipating it would increase its FY23 school allocation by $1 million over its fiscal year 2022 appropriation of $31 million. In mid-April, two weeks before City Manager Dan Hoffman was due to present the city’s draft budget to council for the first time, councilors were caught off guard when the School Board instead sought a $1.9 million increase to fund a series of proposed salary hikes for teachers and system employees. Council stuck to its guns and approved a $1 million funding increase.
Additionally, the Virginia General Assembly didn’t adopt a state budget and determine the amount of money that would be allocated to Winchester Public Schools for FY23 until June 21. As a result, City Council and the School Board went through most of last year’s budget process wondering if the city’s local funding would be sufficient or if the schools would have to make last-minute cuts.
The tensions compelled both sides to say it would be better to start discussing the school system’s annual funding needs in February, nearly two months before Winchester Public Schools traditionally presents its proposed budget to council. That’s what led the School Board and City Council to conduct a joint meeting on Wednesday, the first day of February.
“We are here for all of us to have conversations, so hopefully you all came with questions,” council President Kim Herbstritt told board members at the start of the session.
In the ensuing 75 minutes, board members offered few specifics but told council that more local money will be needed in the fiscal year 2024 budget so Winchester’s school salaries will stay competitive with neighboring jurisdictions.
“Today, we are neck and neck with Frederick County [Public Schools],” Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said. “We always have to be neck and neck with Frederick County. That’s our immediate competition.”
Van Heukelum also reminded council that “80% of our budget is spent on people. When you talk about trimming the budget, you’re trimming people.”
Council members expressed support for the city’s teachers and educational support personnel but could offer no specific information on how much they plan on allocating to the system in FY24. That’s because Hoffman is still gathering information to prepare the city’s draft budget for the coming fiscal year.
The School Board is scheduled to present its proposed budget and local funding request to City Council on March 14, the same day council is expected to begin discussions on the city’s real estate tax rate for FY24. On April 25, council will vote on the real estate tax rate and Hoffman will formally present his draft FY24 operating budget to the panel. A public hearing and adoption of the overall city budget will occur on May 23.
The School Board will then hold a work session on June 12 to make any necessary adjustments to its budget based on the city’s allocation, followed by formal adoption of the school system’s spending plan on June 26.
Attending Wednesday night’s joint meeting in the Winchester Public Services Administration Building, 301 E. Cork St., were Mayor David Smith, City Council President Kim Herbstritt, council Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, Les Veach, Emily Windle and Phillip Milstead, as well as School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairman Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and members Michael Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Carmen Crawford, Melissa Harris and Stuart Eiland. Councilor Corey Sullivan was absent.
(1) comment
Van Heukelum has been adding a lot of brass to Central Admin Office from the Redesigning Educator Pathways And Connecting HR systems (REACH) grant and WHO will be responsible for those salaries once that grant money runs out?
For some unknown reason, the assistant principal that was hired from Stone Bridge in Ashburn, VA did not last very long as principal at Handley and got a new created position in CAO.
One year was a COVID year and the 2nd year was with students. How could one excel so quickly with basically just 1 year with students as principal and was an assistant over in LCPS for 15yrs and never got a head principal job within LCPS?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.