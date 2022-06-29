WINCHESTER — City Council and the Winchester School Board have pledged to work more closely together when developing annual operating budgets for Winchester Public Schools.
"I think we're making sure we're all on the same sheet of music," School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh said on Tuesday during a rare joint meeting with City Council, the first time since June 2018 that both elected bodies sat down together to discuss budget issues.
The Winchester School Board is independent from City Council, but its annual operating budget hinges on how much money council allocates to the school system. For example, council's $100.7 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023, which takes effect on July 1, includes $32 million for Winchester Public Schools. That represents half of the School Board's $64.9 million operating budget for FY23, with the other half provided by the state.
As it currently exists, Winchester's school budget adoption process can be confusing. Each year, the School Board adopts a proposed budget in March, then asks City Council for the amount of local funding it needs to support that budget. Council often makes adjustments to the board's annual funding requests before finalizing the school system's allocation in May. The School Board then has to go back and rework its budget before the new fiscal year starts on July 1.
This year's budget process was made even more challenging by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly delaying adoption of the state's FY23 budget until June 21. Since that budget determined how much state funding would be designated for Winchester Public Schools, the school system was left with just nine days to finalize its own budget.
Further complicating matters was the School Board's last-minute desire to give a 7% cost-of-living increase to teachers and most school staff rather than 5%, and pay hikes as high as 15% for select personnel including bus drivers, teaching assistants and school nurses. Council had anticipated increasing its FY23 school allocation by $1 million over its fiscal year 2022 appropriation of $31 million, so councilors were caught off guard when the School Board instead sought a $1.9 million increase and a total allocation of $32.9 million to fund the salary hikes.
Council stuck to its guns and, on May 24, gave the school system $32 million, with councilors noting they had no say over how the School Board would spend the money. They suggested the board adjust its own budget if it wanted to give the higher-than-expected salary increases to school staff.
The school system's overall $103.9 million budget for FY23, which includes the $64.9 million in operating funds, was formally adopted by the School Board on Monday night. Instead of a 7% raise, school staff will receive a 5% pay increase plus a $1,000 bonus. The extra raises for bus drivers, school nurses and other select personnel were also dialed back. For example, designated employees who had been in line for a 15% pay hike will receive a 10% raise instead.
During council's FY23 budget adoption process, several councilors, including Mayor and council President David Smith, said they were frustrated by what they considered the School Board's last-minute funding requests.
"There's only so much flexibility you can have when you're getting to that late point," Smith said on Tuesday.
Councilors said last month they wanted to develop a better working relationship with the School Board to avoid future budget surprises, which is what led to Tuesday evening's joint meeting.
During the convivial 60-minute discussion between City Council and the School Board, Imoh admitted the board's 11th-hour decision to seek higher-than-anticipated salary increases for school staff made this year's budget negotiations with council "a little more turbulent."
Both sides agreed on Tuesday it would be better to start discussing the school system's annual funding needs in February, which is two months before Winchester Public Schools traditionally presents its proposed budget to council.
"The earlier we start our joint discussions, the better," Councilor Les Veach said.
"We're not looking for a [formal budget] presentation [in February]; we're looking for a dialogue," Smith added.
Rather than having sit-down meetings during the budget formulation process, councilors and board members said they would prefer ongoing casual conversations. That would give the school system a better idea of how much money the city can afford to allocate each year, and make it easier for School Board members to determine how much local funding it should seek from council.
"We've got to work together as a community," Councilor Richard Bell added to avoid an "us against them mentality."
Attending Tuesday evening's joint meeting in Rouss City Hall were City Council members David Smith, Kim Herbstritt, John Hill, Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell, Corey Sullivan and Evan Clark, and School Board members Marie Imoh, Karen Anderson Holman, Michael Birchenough, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban and Elyus Wallace. School Board member Carmen Crawford was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.