WINCHESTER — Two weeks after requesting a fiscal year 2023 budget scenario that included a half-percent increase to Winchester's meals tax rate, City Council has unanimously decided against incorporating a tax hike in its new operating budget.
"I can't get behind the meals tax increase because we see enough revenue from other taxes," Councilor Richard Bell said during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
The proposed FY23 operating budget that will be the subject of a public hearing and final vote at council's next meeting on May 24 totals $100,675,000, a $7,650,000 increase over the adopted fiscal year 2022 budget of $93,025,000.
The draft spending plan includes a 4% cost-of-living salary increase for city employees, plus an additional 1% to 2% in performance-based merit pay.
It also includes $32 million for Winchester Public Schools, which is $900,000 less than the School Board requested but $1 million more than the city appropriated in FY22. Hoffman said at council's meeting on April 26 that the $32 million may not be enough to allow the school system to fully fund its proposed 7% cost-of-living pay raises for school staff, but the School Board would ultimately be responsible for determining how to spend the allocation.
At council's meeting two weeks ago, Councilor Les Veach said he would not support a 7% pay increase for school employees unless city staff also received a 7% raise, rather than the 5% to 6% cost-of-living and merit pay increases proposed in Hoffman's original draft budget. That led to council asking Hoffman to prepare a second potential FY23 budget that included a half-percent increase to the city’s 6% meals tax, a move aimed at generating enough revenue to give city employees a 6% pay raise and increase the schools’ allocation to $32.5 million.
On Tuesday night, council unanimously rejected the new budget scenario and instead suggested the School Board adjust its own proposed $105 million budget. Veach said he fully supports higher pay for school employees, but he noted the board's proposed budget for FY23, which begins on July 1, includes a pay raise for administrators that is twice as high as the salary increases for teachers.
"If I'm reading it right, it's a little bothersome," Veach said. "The admin is getting 14.99%, but the instruction is only getting a 6.34% increase."
Winchester Public Schools has not publicly released a line-item breakdown of its proposed FY23 budget, but after Tuesday night's council meeting, Veach shared a page from the School Board's draft budget that lists suggested expenditures within the school operating fund. It shows a proposed 14.99% increase to the Administration, Attendance and Health line item, which Veach said includes administrative salaries, and a 6.34% increase to the Instruction line item, which includes teacher salaries.
According to the proposed School Board budget, funding for the Administration, Attendance and Health line item would go up $527,472 from the FY22 amount of $3,517,735, and the Instruction line item would increase $2,927,661 from the FY22 amount of $46,154,140. Additional funding from state and federal sources would raise the Instruction line item amount by an additional $11,293,007, representing a total 8.23% increase from FY22.
After hearing that information, council quickly cooled to the suggestion of making people pay a higher meals tax in order to provide more money for the school system's proposed salary increases. Mayor David Smith said the School Board should "make do" with the $32 million that council plans to appropriate, and added he wants to see "more balancing" in the school budget to ensure the percentage of salary increases for school administrators doesn't surpass the percentage given to teachers.
Councilor Corey Sullivan noted that council, on average, has increased school funding by about $500,000 per year for the past decade, so the $1 million increase the city plans to appropriate for FY23 is generous. He suggested creating a funding formula that can be used every year so the School Board will know in advance approximately how much funding to expect from City Council, and council won't be surprised with higher-than-expected funding requests from the schools.
Sullivan said he hopes the School Board would be amenable to creating a funding formula, but councilors can do so even if the schools object because City Council is the body that ultimately controls the allocation of tax dollars.
"I think that's a great idea," Smith said.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously approved an amendment to City Code that will raise the cost of building permits by 30% over the next two fiscal years.
- Unanimously approved an update to Winchester's Sidewalk Master Plan, which identifies areas of the city where sidewalks need to be installed or repaired within the next three to five years.
- Approved an update to a March 22 resolution that authorizes the city to sell $7,560,000 in revenue bonds to finance various utility projects. The original resolution capped the amount of interest council would pay bond investors at 4%. The amended resolution raises the maximum interest amount to 6% due to rising interest rates across the country.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment targeted at stores and restaurants in Winchester's primary and secondary downtown districts that have buildings that do not fill the full width of their lots. The amendment would allow those businesses to serve customers on the sections of public sidewalks that are equal to the width of their lots. The current amendment limits the amount of usable sidewalk space to the width of the buildings on those lots.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow select notices from the city to be sent to residents and businesses via first-class mail as opposed to registered or certified mail.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would authorize updated allocations in Winchester's FY22 budget.
- Met in executive session for 37 minutes to seek legal advice on an issue involving the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which sets rules for wages, overtime pay and practices in the workplace. No additional information was provided about the item, which was added to council's agenda at the start of Tuesday's meeting, and no action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan.
