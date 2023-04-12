WINCHESTER — The city has set the rate and starting date for its new stormwater utility.
City Council on Tuesday voted 8-1 to initiate billing on Jan. 1 and to charge property owners 22 cents per month for every 50 square feet of impervious surfaces on their parcels. Impervious surfaces are things like driveways, sidewalks and patios that prevent rainwater from seeping directly into the ground.
Cemeteries, city-owned properties and city-maintained roads, alleys and sidewalks will be exempt from paying the monthly fee.
The only councilor who voted against the stormwater utility rate and start date was Emily Windle, who said she was concerned about implementing a previously approved 7½% increase to the city’s water bills on July 1, just six months before home and business owners start receiving another utility bill in the mail.
At the 22-cent rate, the owner of a property with 3,200 square feet of impervious surfaces — Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said that’s an average amount for a parcel with a single-family home — would pay $14.08 per month in stormwater utility fees.
The utility, commonly but incorrectly called a “rain tax,” was approved by City Council in July to raise money exclusively for the maintenance and improvement of Winchester’s aging stormwater drainage system. Officials have said more than $176 million worth of work is needed so the city can reduce localized flooding during heavy rainfalls and stay in compliance with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality regulations that limit the amount of sediments and agricultural and industrial pollutants that enter the Chesapeake Bay due to excessive stormwater runoff.
While the utility itself was approved nine months ago, the monthly billing rate was not established until Tuesday.
Along with the stormwater utility rate, City Council also voted unanimously to approve a list of credits that property owners can earn to lower their monthly bills.
Councilor Les Veach noted the list of measures to reduce stormwater runoff and its contaminants — using rain barrels, planting trees, pledging to not use fertilizer, participating in city cleanup events and so on — could be confusing for some residents, so he asked Eisenach if efforts will be made to educate the public about how they can lower their monthly costs.
“Certainly our social media will get the word out, it will be on our website, we’ll be happy to hold a couple of Saturday morning meetings,” Eisenach said. “We want to get the word out as much as we possibly can. That would be a priority.”
Information about the stormwater utility and credits that can be earned to lower monthly payments, as well as an application to be considered for credits, will be included in upcoming water bills.
Additionally, Eisenach said there will be a way for property owners to dispute the amount of money they are billed for the stormwater utility if they believe they are paying more than they should.
“We’ll be happy to take a second look and go out and do measurements,” Eisenach said, adding that an appeal form will also be included in upcoming water bills.
“I think that’s helpful,” Council Vice President Richard Bell said.
Councilor Corey Sullivan said the stormwater utility may not be popular, but it is necessary and council has done as much as it can to minimize the financial impact on Winchester property owners.
“It’s not perfect but I think it’s about as perfect as we’re going to get it,” Sullivan said. “I will be supporting it not because I want to, but because I think it’s the best long-term decision for the city. ... Hopefully we can start to fix some of these [flooding] problems.”
In other business at Tuesday night’s three-hour meeting, City Council:
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would update the requirements for developers who want to obtain a planned unit development (PUD) designation for properties where they want to build multifamily housing. If approved, the changes would, among other things, revise existing density bonuses and create new ones for developers, add a requirement that affordable housing units be included with each residential project and change the current height and setback requirements for structures.
Held a first reading of a proposal to rezone a total of 12.03 acres at 140, 144 and 222 Weems Lane, as well as 128 Weems Lane, from a mix of Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Highway Commercial (B2) to a consistent B2. If approved, it would allow Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC of Winchester to construct the Village at Valor Crossing, a proposed 126-unit apartment complex.
Cast two separate 8-0-1 votes allowing H&W Construction Co. Inc. to bid on the creation of pickleball courts in Jim Barnett Park and a new recreational amenity called Poles Park Trail. Windle, who is married to a salaried employee of H&W, abstained from the discussions and votes.
Attending Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor David Smith, council President Kim Herbstritt, council Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, Emily Windle, Phillip Milstead and Les Veach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.