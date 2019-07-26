WINCHESTER — City officials are working to update a service agreement with the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties for the first time in over 30 years.
Winchester Police Chief John Piper told City Council on Tuesday the existing agreement no longer accurately reflects the full responsibilities of either party.
"It's quite outdated," Piper said. "There has been quite a bit of effort by the SPCA and the city to reach a mutually beneficial agreement."
He said 76% of the lost, stray and homeless animals in the SPCA's shelter at 115 Featherbed Lane were taken there by Winchester police and animal control officers. The shelter also serves the city by housing quarantined and injured animals, and those that are involved in court proceedings.
"We're quite a big consumer of the SPCA," Piper said.
The proposed agreement updates and formalizes practices that have been in place for years, including the city's annual $150,000 payment for the SPCA's services.
City Manager Eden Freeman said the number of animals taken to the shelter has increased, but council's financial support has not. She said a funding boost may be included in the city's next budget, which would take effect on July 1, 2020.
Another thing that has not changed in the proposed agreement is the city's handling of feral cats. The SPCA accepts orphaned kittens under 8 weeks old and cats that are injured, sick, involved in court proceedings or subject to quarantine by order of the Health Department, but will not take in wild cats "due to the inhumanity of containing feral cats in kennels and due to the risk of injury to animal care associates," the document states.
Piper acknowledged that feral cats are a problem in Winchester and told council the city continues to work with the SPCA and other nonprofits to find a long-term solution to humanely reduce the local population.
Council voted unanimously to forward the proposed agreement to its next business meeting.
Also at Tuesday's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Unanimously agreed, with one abstention, to forward a resolution authorizing Winchester Regional Airport to seek a $1.5 million loan for the purchase of an existing hangar at the airport in Frederick County. Since the airport is a municipal partnership between five member jurisdictions, including Winchester, the governing bodies of each jurisdiction must approve the request. Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties have already approved the resolution, and Shenandoah County will consider it on Aug. 1. Councilor John Willingham abstained from Tuesday's vote.
- Unanimously approved the design of a new maintenance facility at City Yards. The design currently includes a 12-foot-tall fence between City Yards and Parkway Street that would require a variance to city height restrictions, so Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said he would explore other options.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a resolution to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) designation to three parcels totaling 4.8 acres at the corner of Hope and Valor drives. The property, which has Highway Commercial District (B-2) zoning, is the site of a proposed mixed-use complex, Harrison Plaza, that would include 70 apartments and nearly 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
- Voted 8-1 to forward a resolution to construct a fence around a new stormwater retention pond that will be built as part of an extension of Hope Drive. Vice Mayor John Hill opposed the measure because he favored a proposal to use less decorative fencing and more chain-link fencing.
- Held a first reading of a request from Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) to expand its broadband cable, internet and telephone services to Winchester. The approval of a 15-year franchise would put Shentel in direct competition with Comcast.
- Unanimously approved a conditional-use permit request that would allow Greenway Engineering to install a new sign for Shenandoah University adjacent to the intersection of South Pleasant Valley Road and Lowry Drive.
- Unanimously approved a zoning ordinance amendment to clarify regulations for signs outside of athletic facilities.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment to clarify the extent of building rehabilitations that qualify for real estate tax exemptions.
- Unanimously approved Winchester Transit’s updated Title VI program, which ensures the city does not discriminate against people seeking public transportation.
- Held a first reading of proposed ordinance amendments that would abolish Lee-Jackson Day as a free parking day and replace it with Columbus Day, lessen parking restrictions on utility vehicles, authorize the towing of vehicles that park in city garages for 72 hours or more without a monthly parking permit, and change coin collections from parking meters from daily to weekly.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance adopting Winchester's annual action plan for use of Community Development Block Grant and HOME allocations.
- Unanimously accepted the resignations of William Buettin from the Economic Development Authority and Kevin Wolfe from the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Bill Wiley and Judy McKiernan.
