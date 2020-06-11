WINCHESTER — The fate of a proposed hookah bar in downtown Winchester is entangled in a classic catch-22 dilemma.
Emad Khazem is asking City Council for a conditional-use permit (CUP) that would allow him to operate The Hookah Bar and Cafe Night Club at 30 E. Piccadilly St., site of the former Winchester Newsstand.
The Hookah Bar would be a successor to Khazem’s previous business, the now-closed Ali Baba Hookah Bar at 932 Berryville Ave. Unlike Ali Baba, Khazem wants to serve alcohol in his new downtown establishment.
In Virginia, any establishment that serves alcohol must also serve food. According to ABC regulations, “a minimum 45 percent of the total gross sales must be from food and nonalcoholic beverages. Conversely, alcohol sales should comprise no more than 55 percent of these sales.”
Khazem is already planning to serve prepared food at The Hookah Bar. However, doing so will make his business a restaurant, and Virginia mandates that restaurants only allow smoking in areas that do not interfere with non-smoking customers or adjacent buildings.
Since the layout of 30 E. Piccadilly St. would make it difficult for Khazem to cordon off a portion of his building for people who want to smoke tobacco through a hookah water pipe, he would be required to install an elaborate air-filtration system inside the structure.
Councilor Kim Herbstritt said on Tuesday she could not support Khazem’s CUP request.
“I am not at all comfortable with this going forward,” Herbstritt said.
Instead, she offered a list of suggested changes to Khazem’s application — some of which would require structural alterations and the purchase of equipment — that would make it possible for him to proceed with his CUP request.
Since council members did not have time to fully review Herbstritt’s suggestions prior to Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the panel voted unanimously to table Khazem’s application until its next meeting on June 23.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Unanimously approved a resolution and ordinance calling for the issuance of $37 million in utility revenue bonds to finish several ongoing utility and infrastructure projects throughout the city.
Unanimously approved a CUP request that would allow Gail Long to continue offering a short-term rental unit in an apartment building she owns at 118 N. Washington St.
Unanimously approved a CUP request that would allow the Pifer Cos. of Winchester to convert a vacant building at 31 E. Piccadilly St. into a mixed-use complex with four apartments and 501 square feet of commercial space.
Voted 8-0-1 to approve Washington Bond LLC’s request to convert a 16-unit apartment building at 19 W. Bond St. into 16 condominiums with separate addresses. Councilor John Willingham abstained from the vote because he has a financial interest in the property.
Unanimously backed an ordinance amendment allowing city staff to grant administrative approval to requested one-year extensions of partial real estate tax exemptions for rehabilitated historic properties.
Held a first reading of a requested PUD designation for a vacant 4.67-acre parcel of land zoned Low Density Residential (LR) at 1021 Breckinridge Lane. Property owners Andrew and Taylor MacFarland want to divide the land to accommodate two single-family homes.
Unanimously agreed to forward acceptance of $673,178 in state and federal funds to support ongoing operations of the Winchester Transit public-transportation system.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and members Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Judy McKiernan.
