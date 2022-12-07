WINCHESTER — The Winchester Parking Authority has said installing charging stations for electric vehicles in the city's four downtown autoparks would violate the terms of its state-issued charter, so City Council is looking into the possibility of tackling the project on its own.
"Just looking at the map [of EV charging stations] nationally and then honing down on little Winchester, and not seeing anything in the city but seeing everything else around us, I think we're better than that," said David Smith, mayor and chairman of City Council's Finance Committee.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach told the committee at its monthly meeting Tuesday the city is currently soliciting proposals from vendors who could install EV charging stations in various locations throughout the city. Locations have not been specified, but Eisenach noted at least some of the stations could possibly be installed in the downtown garages currently overseen by the Parking Authority.
After the proposals are received next month, Eisenach said, "We'll compile options, costs. We will need to get with Shenandoah Valley Electric [Cooperative, the city's electric utility provider] on the electric supply. There's a lot of details to work out, but our goal is to come back to this committee in March, the first week of March ... to get direction on proceeding."
"Just seeing a schedule of events makes me more hopeful that we're actually getting there," Smith said.
It remains to be seen if the EV charging stations would be free to use or if drivers would have to pay a fee to top off their batteries. Eisenach said there are several options that would have to be weighed before any decision is made.
"I think it is a priority that we start exploring this," Finance Committee member Corey Sullivan said. "We currently have none."
Eisenach is expected to update the committee on the status of vendor proposals at its meeting next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.