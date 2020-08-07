WINCHESTER — Following challenges about the openness of Winchester’s City Council meetings, city officials are once again giving residents an opportunity to publicly address council members.
A media release issued Wednesday evening by Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons states that anyone who wishes to address council during public hearings or the public comment portions of its meetings and work sessions will be allowed to do so, starting Tuesday.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic closed Rouss City Hall to the public in March, City Council has conducted its meetings and work sessions via videoconference. Citizens could submit comments in writing, but their statements were not read aloud during live broadcasts of the meetings. Anyone who wanted to view the submitted comments had to go online to do so.
On Monday, Winchester Republican mayoral candidate Danielle Bostick filed a petition for injunction in Winchester General District Court challenging this practice, saying it discriminates against people with no internet access, those who struggle to use computers and individuals who cannot read. A hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.
Bostick’s filing came on the heels of a Winchester Star article last week that City Council had violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act on three occasions by not letting the public witness the open votes taken by council members before and after executive sessions, also known as closed-session meetings, on June 9, July 14 and July 28.
City officials are attempting to remedy both situations prior to next week’s council meetings and work session. Not only will be votes related to an executive session planned for Tuesday be broadcast, people will also have the opportunity to make comments directly to council just as they did before Rouss City Hall was closed. Written comments will also be accepted online prior to each meeting, but the release does not say if those submissions will be read aloud.
Anyone who wishes to address council at its meetings and work sessions is asked to sign up in advance using one of the following methods:
Email clerk@winchesterva.gov.
Call 540-667-1815, ext. 1502 or 1670.
Send a private message via the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/winchestervagov.
Sign up at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone who doesn’t sign up in advance can still speak at meetings and work sessions by logging in to WebEx, a free-to-use videoconference service. When public comment periods or public hearings begin, users must press the “wave your hand” button indicating they would like to speak. Users must include their names when logging in so a moderator can invite them to speak. This service will only be offered to videoconference participants, not to people who join WebEx meetings using a telephone.
Simmons released the following tips for online speakers:
Provide your name and address for the record before speaking.
Each speaker has three minutes.
Make sure your microphone is turned on. City staff will automatically unmute you when it’s your turn to speak.
The live videoconference stream at winchesterva.civicweb.net/Portal has a slight delay and will not be in sync with the WebEx audio and video.
Public comment periods and public hearings are a time for City Council to listen. Councilors will not respond to comments or answer questions, but may follow up at another time.
On Tuesday, City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. to decide whether to conduct an executive session. Its regular business meeting will begin at 6 p.m., immediately followed by a work session.
Complete instructions on how to view the meetings and make public comments are available at winchesterva.gov/government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.