WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday agreed to guarantee repayment of a $4 million loan the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) plans to seek on behalf of an unidentified developer who wants to buy and renovate Ward Plaza.
"We look at this opportunity as an investment," Winchester Development Services Executive Director Rick Cobert told council after it emerged from a 30-minute executive session to discuss the matter. "Investments carry risk ... but this has been more of a calculated risk. We have the right partners and the right opportunity in the right location."
City officials have not identified the potential developer or revealed specifics about the redevelopment plan, but EDA Chairman Jeff Buettner said last month the individual or company plans to convert the neglected shopping center in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue into a mix of residences and businesses.
The EDA called a special meeting on Jan. 27 to consider the developer's request for the city's financial support. At the conclusion of that session, the authority agreed to seek a $4 million loan from a private financial institution to fund an economic development incentive grant that would help the potential developer buy the 59-year-old shopping center. The developer would make annual payments to the EDA, and the authority would use that money to repay the loan.
On Tuesday, Deputy City Manager Mary Blowe said payments are expected to total $467,000 annually, and the loan should be retired in 12 years.
The potential downside, Blowe said, is that the developer could stop making payments to the EDA before the loan is paid off, making it so the authority would have difficulty covering the debt. If that happens, she said, City Council would have to make the loan payments. If council were to default on the debt, Winchester's credit rating would suffer and the city would have trouble securing municipal bonds with low interest rates.
Council Vice President Richard Bell said backing the EDA's loan is an acceptable risk.
"I think this is a great opportunity for a focused redevelopment site," Bell said. "I do believe the debt structure and performance structure protects the city as best it can."
Councilor Corey Sullivan agreed.
"This really isn't about just the near term; it's really about the next 40 to 50 years and the kind of city we're going to leave for future generations," Sullivan said. "It's worth the risk to do it now so that in the future, somebody else doesn't have to take an even bigger risk."
Ward Plaza, located on a nearly 20-acre parcel assessed by the city at $8,374,000, was Winchester's first shopping center when it opened in 1964, but the once-thriving retail mecca has been on a downward slide since December 2000. That's when its anchor store, Montgomery Ward, shut down after its Chicago-based corporate parent, Montgomery Ward and Co., went bankrupt and closed all 250 of its department stores in 30 states.
The shopping center is located in the city's Ward 4, whose residents in November elected Kathy Tagnesi to represent them on council. Tagnesi said on Tuesday the potential redevelopment is "a golden opportunity" for Winchester and her constituents.
"Over and over again, as I met with citizens at their door [while campaigning for election], they asked, 'Please, please do something with Ward Plaza,'" Tagnesi said. "They felt it was a very big embarrassment for them, a very big eyesore."
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously agreed to participate in a proposed settlement resulting from lawsuits filed against five companies accused of fueling America's opioid crisis: Drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan, and pharmacies operated by Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. If the settlement is finalized in court, Jordan Bowman, an attorney contracted to provide legal services to the city, said Winchester would most likely receive more than $1 million paid in installments over 10 to 13 years. The money could only be use for expenditures directly related to the local impacts of the national opioid crisis, such as addiction treatment services or specialized law enforcement initiatives.
- Unanimously approved the creation of an Addiction Resource Officer position within the Winchester Police Department. The officer will be selected from existing department staff and address the many community impacts resulting from the national opioid crisis. Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan said the new position will be created immediately and funded using previous settlement awards paid to the city by drug manufacturers who were targeted in a class-action lawsuit against companies whose business practices led to the over-prescription of opioids and triggered a national spike in addictions. No local tax dollars will be required to pay the Addiction Resource Officer's salary and benefits, which are estimated to total $90,136.80 per year.
- Unanimously approved a resolution of sorrow for William W. Baker Jr., who served on City Council from Sept. 1, 1964, to Aug. 31, 1968. Baker, a lifelong resident of Winchester, passed away on Jan. 28.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance to vacate and sell a 50-foot-long portion of an unnamed, 14-foot-wide alley behind 22 and 36 W. Whitlock Ave. to Rute Radzwich, who owns the property at 22 W. Whitlock Ave.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance to vacate and sell a 0.28-acre portion of city-owned land adjacent to 140, 144 and 222 Weems Lane, as well as a 0.22-acre portion of city-owned land adjacent to 128 Weems Lane, to Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC of Winchester. If approved, the conveyances would be incorporated into a proposed 126-unit apartment complex that may be built on 12 acres of land in the 200 block of Weems Lane.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance change that would align City Code with recent changes to the Code of Virginia regarding collections of Winchester's transient occupancy tax. The city's transient tax is paid by lodging establishments and is 6% of the total amount paid per room by guests.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance change that would align City Code with the Code of Virginia regarding penalties for drinking or possessing open containers of alcohol in public. Winchester currently prosecutes those cases as Class 1 misdemeanors, but state code lists them as Class 4 misdemeanors.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would update Winchester's Fire Prevention and Protection Code, which was written 12 years ago, and implement a fee schedule for permits and inspections overseen by the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department.
Attending Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor David Smith, council President Kim Herbstritt, council Vice President Richard Bell, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Kathy Tagnesi, Corey Sullivan, Emily Windle and Phillip Milstead. Councilor Les Veach was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.