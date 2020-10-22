WINCHESTER — After a few false starts, a plan to build a major apartment complex near the campus of Shenandoah University is advancing to City Council.
The Winchester Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval for adding a planned-unit designation (PUD) to the existing Highway Commercial (B2) zoning for a 6.23-acre parcel of land behind the Roy Rogers fast-food restaurant at 1551 S. Pleasant Valley Road and adjacent to the former Fresh Market grocery store at 1671 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
If the PUD for the vacant property at 222 Spring St. is approved by council, it would open the door for construction of The Local, a residential complex proposed to include 198 two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments within a single four-story building. Two small commercial buildings would also be constructed and leased at the site.
The apartments would be marketed to young professionals and Shenandoah University students, but Shenandoah is not involved with the project. It is anticipated that up to four roommates would share each apartment, and each bedroom would have its own designated bathroom.
The rezoning request was first presented to the Planning Commission in August, but subsequently tabled for two months because commissioners said the application was missing key information such as how the apartments would impact traffic along the heavily traveled South Pleasant Valley Road corridor and how nearby residents would be shielded from the lights and noise generated by the complex and its tenants.
Property owner Jay Donegan of Reston and the Pinnacle Construction and Development Corp. of Charlottesville have since filled in some of the information gaps. According to their submissions, the 258,000-square-foot complex will generate less vehicular traffic than a retail or commercial development at that site, and shrubs and trees will be used to create a physical buffer shielding nearby single-family homes from the apartment complex.
However, some questions remain. For example, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans wrote in his staff report on the PUD application: "Based upon the total bedroom count (458) and an assumption of one college student or young professional per bedroom who might have a vehicle, the 306 [parking] spaces identified on the original development plan seems woefully deficient."
Also, developers intend to market The Local to Shenandoah students and young professionals. That leaves open the possibility of some residents having school-age children who must be added to Winchester Public Schools. According to an economic impact statement filed with the PUD request, no more than 15 school-age children are expected to call The Local home.
It would cost the city approximately $129,050 per year to educate those children and provide emergency and infrastructure services to the complex, according to the economic impact statement. Once that cost is deducted from the annual real estate, personal property and sales tax revenues that would be generated by The Local and its residents, the complex would add $203,273 per year to Winchester's coffers.
On Tuesday, Youmans recommended tabling the PUD request for another month, but the Planning Commission said any remaining issues with the application can be addressed during City Council's approval process. Commission Chairman Mark Loring also advised Winchester attorney Thomas "Ty" Lawson, who is representing the developers, to "be good neighbors" and work out any concerns raised by people who would live in close proximity to The Local.
City Council is expected to take its first look at the PUD request at its work session next week.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting at Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
(2) comments
I am all in for supporting SU, but when is affordable housing coming to White Collar workers who pay taxes and contribute to the welfare of our hometown? It is ridiculous -1 one bedroom new apartment for $1100-1250? Many areas of the surrounding Metropolitan area is moving here because it is more affordable housing here, but those who grew up here that are single, divorced, single-parents or even Medicare recipients can no longer afford to live here, and that's a d@!! shame.
Make sure you support and/or vote for the city council candidate that shares your views on housing in the city. And, btw, I agree with you.
