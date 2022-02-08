WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday night will have a first reading of a proposed City Code change that would eliminate Winchester's Old Town Advancement Commission (OTAC) while increasing the oversight of the city's Economic Development Authority (EDA).
OTAC, which was known as the Old Town Development Board before changing its name in 2018, is an advisory board to City Council that meets monthly and is comprised of nine appointed members who own property or operate a business in downtown Winchester. Its primary purpose is to manage the Virginia Main Street program for the city and recommend when council and the EDA should pursue grants, training, consulting, and educational and promotional services offered by the program's administrator, the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
According to the proposed City Code changes, management of the Main Street program in Winchester would switch from OTAC to the EDA, a seven-member council-appointed panel that meets monthly and includes some of the city's top business leaders.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger, the city's staff liaison to both the EDA and OTAC, has characterized the proposed change as an attempt to consolidate efforts. Both the EDA and OTAC fall under the umbrella of the city's Economic Development Department.
The proposed City Code changes being presented to council on Tuesday would also create three new subcommittees of the EDA. Membership of each would include one or more EDA representatives plus people appointed by the authority based on Hershberger's recommendations.
The subcommittees would be:
- Main Street Committee, comprised of two EDA members and three additional people who are business owners, property owners or residents of Winchester's primary or secondary downtown taxing districts. The subcommittee would ensure compliance with the Virginia Main Street program.
- Arts and Entertainment Committee, comprised of one EDA member and four additional people with knowledge or familiarity with events, cultural preservation or entertainment. The subcommittee would ensure an active slate of downtown events and entertainment, and pursue arts and entertainment growth throughout the city.
- Marketing and Communication Committee, comprised of one EDA member and two additional community members with knowledge or familiarity with the subject matter. The subcommittee would ensure consistent messaging and marketing efforts within and beyond the Winchester region.
Currently, the EDA meets once a month and has no formal subcommittees. Its members, who are appointed by City Council to four-year terms, include Chairman Jeff Buettner, Vice Chairwoman Lauri Bridgeforth and representatives Doug Toan, Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Cary Craig and James Imoh. If council approves the proposed code changes that would eliminate the OTAC, the authority's membership from that point on would have to include a minimum of two people who reside, own property or own a business in the downtown taxing districts.
The OTAC, which meets once a month and whose members are appointed by council to three-year terms, is chaired by Holly Redding and includes representatives Lanita Byrne, Susan Dolinar, Sallie Ebert Grundman, Ryan Hall, Daniel Kelly II, Elizabeth Minor, Greeley Myers and Amanda Parrish-Knowlton. According to documentation submitted to council, OTAC members have participated in formulating plans for the proposed transfer of duties to the EDA.
City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Rouss City Hall. The meeting will be streamed live at winchesterva.civicweb.net.
