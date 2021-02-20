WINCHESTER — On Tuesday, City Council plans to take its first step toward correcting a mistake made nearly 30 years ago.
According to information provided this week by City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen, Winchester previously adopted Chapter 27, Section 27-11 of City Code to state that real estate taxes can be levied against all new construction as soon as a building is “substantially completed or fit for use and occupancy.” That means a new structure can enter the tax rolls at any time from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 and be billed for however many days, weeks or months it was ready for use during the tax year.
That rule was implemented in November 1992. However, Michelsen has informed council that under state code, Winchester should have also adopted a companion regulation at the same time specifying that properties should stop being taxed as soon as they are significantly damaged or destroyed, rather than being billed for a full tax year that ends on Dec. 31.
Michelsen has submitted a proposed ordinance revision that City Council “needs to adopt” in order to be in compliance with state regulations. Her proposal states that Chapter 27, Section 27-11 of City Code should be repealed and replaced with language that addresses both the start and end of tax-billing periods.
The rules regarding the start of taxation of new structures would remain unchanged, but companion rules would clarify that “(t)he tax on such razed, destroyed or damaged buildings shall be computed according to the ratio which the portion of the year the building was fit for use, occupancy and enjoyment bears to the entire year.”
In order to qualify for an adjusted tax bill, Michelsen’s proposal states, damaged buildings would have to have lost at least $500 in value and be unfit for use or occupancy for at least 30 days. Buildings that are razed or destroyed would be removed from the city’s tax rolls on the day of demolition.
Property owners would have six months from the date of damage or destruction to file for a pro-rated tax bill. City officials would also have to confirm that the damage or destruction was caused “by a fortuitous happening beyond the control of the owner,” such as a natural disaster or accidental fire.
Michelsen wrote that the economic repercussions of the revised ordinance are “(d)ifficult to determine at this time,” but would most likely be very minimal.
City Council will hold its first discussion of the proposed ordinance revision during its work session on Tuesday night. The meeting will be held via teleconference and streamed live at winchesterva.civicweb.net.
