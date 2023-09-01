WINCHESTER — The fate of 15 two-story, three-bedroom townhouses on 1.67 acres of vacant land at 588 York Ave. is now in the hands of City Council.
On Thursday, council's Planning and Economic Development Committee heard a presentation on the proposed project, two weeks after the Winchester Planning Commission voted 5-1-1 to recommend the development's approval.
The proposed residences in southern Winchester called The Townhomes at York Avenue would be built on property zoned Medium Density Residential (MR) that could, by right, accommodate a half-dozen or more single-family homes. In order to boost the site's residential density enough to allow 15 townhouses with built-in one-car garages, project developer OakCrest Cos. Inc. of Winchester is asking the city to add a planned-unit development (PUD) overlay to the land.
City Planner David Stewart told the Planning and Economic Development Committee on Thursday the property proposed for the 15 townhouses has been singled out in Winchester's Comprehensive Plan as suitable for multifamily housing, possibly with some stores and offices mixed in as well.
"With this site having no frontage on the major commercial corridor of Valley Avenue, and York Avenue being [developed as] residential only, the applicant felt that commercial was not a suitable use here on this site and has therefore proposed only 15 townhomes," Stewart said.
He also noted the PUD that OakCrest hopes the city will add to the 1.67-acre parcel would authorize the developer to construct 16 townhouses per acre, a number that could theoretically double to 32 per acre if additional density bonuses were requested and approved. But Stewart said OakCrest is not seeking to add any density bonuses and is instead pursuing a residential development with a density that equates to just nine dwellings per acre.
Dozens of people who live near the proposed project site have signed a petition and spoken at previous city meetings about their opposition to The Townhomes at York Avenue. Their primary concerns pertain to the prospect of stormwater runoff from the new development causing flooding, the number of students who could be added to the public school system and the potential misuse of an access road that would connect the new dwellings to an adjacent townhouse community, Yorktowne.
OakCrest officials have contended that measures will be taken to minimize the chances of stormwater flooding, and Winchester Public Schools has said it can comfortably accommodate up to 85 new students in that portion of the city, which is 80 more than the number of school-age children expected to live in the new townhouses.
Stewart said the Yorktowne Homeowners' Association recently notified OakCrest that it does not want an access road connecting its subdivision to the new townhouse development, so the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department is recommending that OakCrest only build the road to its property line with the hope that someday, Yorktowne will consent to the connection.
On July 26, OakCrest attempted to hold an informational meeting at its offices on North Kent Street to address all of the neighbors' concerns, but no one attended. At Thursday's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting, no citizens spoke against the townhouse project.
"Staff does recommend approval of the PUD rezoning because it's generally consistent with the Comprehensive Plan," Stewart told the committee.
"I think this is a good project, especially right now when our housing stock is so low and we're trying to encourage smart development," committee member and Winchester Mayor David Smith said.
If approved, The Townhomes at York Avenue are expected to sell for about $300,000 each.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee voted 3-0 to recommend approval of the development. The measure now goes to City Council for a final decision.
Attending Thursday's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Richard Bell and members Emily Windle and David Smith.
