WINCHESTER — City Council appears to be on course to dismantle the Winchester Parking Authority.
During a joint meeting last week between the authority and council's Finance Committee, members of both bodies said it might be time for council to take over parking responsibilities for Winchester, which includes setting parking rates for downtown meters and garages, repairing and maintaining equipment and facilities, paying off debt incurred due to garage construction and ensuring there is always adequate parking in Old Town.
The Parking Authority is a governing body that oversees and manages all metered and garage parking in Old Town, including the Braddock Street, Loudoun Street, Court Square and George Washington autoparks. It was chartered by the Virginia General Assembly in 1964 and is self-sufficient, raising its operating and capital funds solely from the parking fees and fines it establishes. Its members are appointed by City Council but the authority works independently of the local government.
In recent months, council and the authority have been at odds. Tensions first surfaced in June when City Council encouraged the Parking Authority to double its hourly parking rate from 50 cents to $1 in the Loudoun Street Autopark to ensure it has enough money for maintenance, repairs and the potential construction of a fifth downtown garage. (The other three autoparks already charge $1 an hour for parking.) The authority rejected the suggestion, saying the Loudoun Street Autopark is the least used of the four and many people who park there work for or visit nonprofit agencies.
Another disagreement surfaced in November when Winchester Mayor and Finance Committee Chairman David Smith said he was troubled by the authority’s refusal to install charging stations for electric vehicles in some or all of the city’s four downtown autoparks. However, authority members have said that installing the chargers would be a violation of the Parking Authority's state-issued charter that specifies the extent of the panel's governing powers.
Last month, the Finance Committee held a discussion on whether to dissolve the Parking Authority and turn its duties over to Rouss City Hall, which would bypass the limitations of the state charter, or try to resolve the differences between the authority and City Council. The three members of the committee — Smith, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan — unanimously decided to seek resolution.
On Wednesday afternoon, Parking Authority Chairman Dick Helm and members Howard Manheimer, William Armstrong and William Moore came to Rouss City Hall to meet with Smith, Bell and Sullivan. Following a 60-minute executive session with City Attorney Melisa Michelsen to discuss the authority's governing powers, the authority and Finance Committee discussed how to best move forward with the administration of paid parking in Old Town.
Michelsen said the authority's state charter is clear in stating the Parking Authority is solely responsible for setting parking rates. However, the charter also says those rates have to be sufficient enough at all times to cover the costs of day-to-day operations, maintenance and repairs, and the principal and interest of all bonds issued by the authority for capital projects such as garage construction.
Additionally, the charter states parking rates have to be high enough to produce a fiscal surplus so the authority can set aside money for the city's future parking needs, such as a fifth autopark. However, Helm said the authority instead follows a zero-balance policy and only brings in as much money as it needs to operate, rather than accumulating a nest egg for the future. When it needs money for a capital project, it asks the city to issue bonds on its behalf and the authority assumes the debt.
Hoffman said it may make more sense for City Council to take over the Parking Authority's financial responsibilities, set the parking rates, determine parking policies and build up savings because ultimately, parking is critical for the success of downtown businesses and council is responsible for keeping Old Town vital.
"It's basically a decision between dissolving or not dissolving [the Parking Authority]," Hoffman said, because allowing city government to control the authority's finances and set parking policies would violate the authority's charter.
Smith said turning over parking management to City Council would create a situation similar to the current operations of Winchester's Public Utilities Department. Each budget cycle, he said, utilities personnel suggest rates for the year but the final decision ultimately lies with council.
Smith also said the Parking Authority could continue to exist if council takes over its duties, but it would become an advisory board that could only recommend policies and rates.
Helm responded that council is welcome to take over the authority's duties, finances and debt obligations — the authority has approximately $6 million in existing debt from the construction of the George Washington Autopark and annual debt service payments of about $520,000 — but the responsibilities are complex and will require guidance from city staff. He also said he sees little need for an advisory board if council is getting guidance and recommendations from staff members.
Moore said Winchester Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight and Assistant Parking Division Manager John Hudson provide a high level of parking expertise for City Council, but a parking advisory board may still be beneficial. The ultimate decision on whether to change the authority to an advisory board, he said, would be up to council.
Armstrong said he was not opposed to dissolving the authority but wanted more time for panel members to discuss it among themselves before making a decision.
Manheimer was the only Parking Authority member who outright objected to the group's dissolution.
"I don't think it's been fully explained how things would be better if council ran the Parking Authority," he told Finance Committee members. "This sort of sprang up in the past couple of months, kind of out of nowhere."
Manheimer said the Parking Authority could address all of council's concerns, including the building of a surplus for future needs, if it is given the opportunity to do so.
Regardless, Smith asked Hoffman to draft a resolution to dissolve the Parking Authority, which will be presented to City Council for a final vote.
"The authority has probably served its time," Smith said. "If the city is going to be funding and paying for things, then why do we really need an authority?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.