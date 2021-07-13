WINCHESTER — City Council tonight will initiate discussions on how to spend more than $12 million appropriated to Winchester through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.
According to documentation provided to council by Winchester Financial Services Director Celeste Broadstreet, “The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was enacted by Congress on March 10, 2021, providing $350 billion to states and local governments to respond to the public health emergency with respect to ... COVID-19 or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.”
Winchester received the first half of its American Rescue Plan appropriation, totaling $6,168,841, last month. The remaining half is expected to be allocated in June 2022, Broadstreet said, resulting in a total appropriation of $12,337,682.
In order to accept the first half of the money, City Council must amend its fiscal year 2022 budget, which became effective July 1. The second half will be factored into negotiations for the fiscal year 2023 — which begins July 1, 2022 — budget.
American Rescue Plan funds for localities like Winchester can only be used for purposes outlined by Congress in four specific categories:
Category A — Assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits and industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Category B — Premium pay to employees who perform essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Category C — Bolstering local government revenues that were lessened due to reductions in revenue collections during the pandemic.
Category D — Making necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Broadstreet, in collaboration with city staff, is asking council to consider the following use of Winchester’s first installment of $6,168,841 in American Rescue Plan funds:
$2,475,000 for Category A, including $450,000 for business assistance programs overseen by the Winchester Economic Development Authority, $250,000 for vulnerable population support, $450,000 for homeowner assistance, $250,000 for a community resource paramedic program, $350,000 for facility improvements and employee wellness, $325,000 for digital services including website and cybersecurity upgrades, and $400,000 for an automated trash truck.
$350,000 for Category B, including premium pay for eligible employees.
$3,043,841 for Category C, including replacements for police and fire department vehicles, public safety radios, a new fire facility, neighborhood park improvements, employee training, Interstate 81 signage, a bike-share program study, an IT project manager and software upgrades.
$290,000 for Category D, including but not limited to $250,000 for a proposed broadband expansion initiative.
City Council will discuss its use of the initial $6,168,841 American Rescue Plan appropriation when it meets tonight at 6 p.m. in Rouss City Hall. Meetings are open to the public and can also be streamed live at winchesterva.civicweb.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.