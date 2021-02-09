WINCHESTER — City Council is expected to meet behind closed doors tonight to determine if it wants to continue outsourcing the position of city attorney.
Winchester has been without an in-house city attorney since Feb. 8, 2019, when Anthony Williams resigned after 13 years to become Petersburg’s city attorney.
In August 2019, at the suggestion of then-City Manager Eden Freeman, councilors decided not to hire another city attorney but to instead contract legal services through an independent law firm, Litten and Sipe of Harrisonburg. Freeman’s reasoning was that it could be cheaper to pay a firm on an hourly basis rather than paying the salary of a full-time city attorney.
When Williams left Winchester, he was earning $152,442.40 a year.
Litten and Sipe, which assigned Melisa G. Michelsen to serve as Winchester’s primary representative, charges the city $250 per hour for day-to-day legal services. For more involved matters, such as situations that involve court proceedings, the firm charges the standard hourly rates of its staff attorneys.
Michelsen, who handles the vast majority of the city’s legal matters, charges an hourly rate of $345.
Tonight, City Council will convene in executive session and receive detailed billing information from Litten and Sipe to see if its 18-month foray into outsourcing has cost Winchester less, more or the same as it would have to hire an in-house, full-time city attorney.
If council decides to sever its agreement with Litten and Sipe in order to seek legal services from another firm or a full-time city attorney, it would have to cast a vote in open session.
City Council meetings are currently being conducted via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tonight’s business meeting and work session can be streamed live at winchesterva.civicweb.net beginning at 6 p.m.
