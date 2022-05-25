WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday approved a $100,675,000 operating budget for fiscal year 2023 that includes no tax increases.
Winchester Public Schools will receive $32 million of the budget, which is $900,000 less than the School Board requested but $1 million more than the city appropriated for the current fiscal year.
The $1 million funding increase for the schools is double the average annual increase that council has appropriated to the system over the past decade, but school administrators and employees have still been critical of council's plan to not fully fund the School Board's $32.9 million request.
"I know this is a big ask but, ultimately, this is about our community," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, who this month wrote two Open Forums in The Winchester Star criticizing council's reluctance to allocate the full $32.9 million in requested funding, told council at its meeting on Tuesday night. "Collectively, we need to operate from an understanding that local funding needs to increase in the coming years and that annual requests in the millions of dollars is not adding more 'stuff,' but simply keeping pace with inflation, salaries and benefits."
The main bone of contention for the schools is that it will be difficult for the School Board to fund an across-the-board 7% salary increase for teachers and staff, plus pay hikes of 15% for bus drivers, 10% for school nurses and psychologists and 25% for substitute teachers, without the full $32.9 million from council.
City Council has repeatedly countered that it has no control over how the School Board disburses money allocated to it by the city and suggested board members make $900,000 worth of adjustments to the school system's proposed $105 million budget for FY23 in order to allow the pay raises to take place.
Councilors have also pointed out that the FY23 budget includes a 5% to 6% pay raise for city employees, so it seemed unfair to give school employees bigger raises than the ones proposed for city staff.
Several speakers at council's meeting on Tuesday night accused the city of short-changing Winchester Public Schools. They said a half-percent increase to the city's 6% meals tax, which council briefly considered but ultimately scuttled at its meeting on May 10, would have generated the extra revenue needed for the school salary hikes and, possibly, a bigger raise for city employees.
"We believed with the support of the board of education [School Board] and with the support of this City Council, we would earn an unprecedented 7% raise, we would gain a bit of dignity in a profession that is a proverbial punching bag," said Winchester Education Association President Timothy "Chip" Newcome. "We're talking about 50 cents on a $100 check at a local restaurant. So essentially, what this body said to educators and public employees of the city is that we aren't worth an extra 20 or 30 cents on a trip to [Winchester pub] 50/50 Taphouse."
"I understand you have to make a decision on whether to raise the tax and mess up [your re-election] campaign, but it's not about that, guys," said School Board member Elyus Wallace. "It comes down to the bottom line: Doing what's right for the city."
"These budgets are not abstractions," said Chris Scott, whose wife teaches at Handley High School and whose daughters attend Winchester Public Schools. "They are real people, real staff, real teachers, real workers and real students, and they really need your support and validation."
Councilors did not take kindly to claims that they don't support Winchester Public Schools.
"I am definitely in support of public education," said Councilor Richard Bell, who served eight years on the Winchester School Board before joining City Council in November 2020. "It's frustrating to hear it presented in a way where, depending on how the vote goes, you're either for us or against us. ... I just can't get behind a tax increase."
"Right now is tough on our citizens. We have to be cognizant of that," Councilor Les Veach said, referring to inflation and rising vehicle values that have led to higher personal property tax bills. "To hit them with another increase in tax would be inappropriate at this time."
Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt agreed, saying the only practical way to fully fund the school system's $32.9 million request without raising taxes would be to cut $900,000 worth of items from the city's FY23 budget.
"We could take out the two deputy sheriffs that will be dealing with mental health individuals. We could take out the three [additional] firefighters, which would free up $174,000," Herbstritt said, noting she would like council and the School Board to work together more closely in the future so both sides know how much funding will be available each year.
Councilor Corey Sullivan asked Van Heukelum, "Are you saying at the current funding level, there will be no pay raise for teachers or anyone in the school system?"
Van Heukelum said some raises would still be possible, but probably not the full range of salary increases sought by the School Board.
"There's a number of different moves," Van Heukelum said. "It depends on how you want to slice it and what's important."
"Obviously not everybody's going to get everything ... but most people will get something," Sullivan responded. "That makes me feel better."
City Council ultimately voted 7-0 to approve the $100,675,000 FY23 budget, including $32 million for Winchester Public Schools. Mayor David Smith and Councilor Evan Clark did not attend Tuesday's meeting.
Since the schools will receive $900,000 less than requested, Van Heukelum said the School Board will have to adjust its proposed $105 million budget when it next meets on June 13.
The FY23 budgets for City Council and Winchester Public Schools take effect on July 1.
