WINCHESTER — City Council has updated its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Winchester School Board to clarify how the school system handles hundreds of thousands of dollars in leftover local funding when each fiscal year ends on June 30.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told council at its meeting on Tuesday that carry-forward funds most often stem from salary savings. For example, a recent school system budget included salaries for 100 janitors but only 85 ended up on the payroll.
The current MOU states that Winchester Public Schools must return any remaining local appropriations to council at the end of each fiscal year. The carry-forward funds are then transferred to a special account that helps pay for the school system's capital projects, which in recent years have included structural improvements and renovations, heating and cooling repairs, bus replacements, the installation of new playgrounds and athletic facilities, and the conversion of the former Douglas School into new school administration offices.
The new MOU continues to return carry-over funds to the school system for its capital projects, but Winchester Public Schools is now required to provide a full estimate of its anticipated capital and operational budgets for each upcoming fiscal year by April 1 and detail how previous carry-forward funds were spent before any new school budget requests are presented to council.
The presentation on the school system's upcoming budget needs will occur nearly a month before it currently does, which should help to avoid situations like the one this spring where some City Council members said they were startled to receive a higher-than-anticipated funding request from Winchester Public Schools just one month before the city was scheduled to approve its operating budget.
Council members at that time also questioned why the school system wanted a budget increase when it hadn't spent all the money it had already been given. The new MOU clarifies that unspent local funds can only be used for school-related capital projects, not general operations, and requires the School Board to better explain how each year's carry-over funds were spent.
Council voted unanimously to approve the new MOU, which went into effect immediately.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously agreed to table for at least one month a proposed ordinance that would establish rules for conduct and allowable activities on the Loudoun Street Mall. Jordan Bowman of the Harrisonburg-based law firm Litten and Sipe, which is contracted to serve as Winchester’s legal advisor, told council his office is still reviewing the proposed ordinance to determine if any changes should be made to the draft regulations.
- Unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department and the nonprofit Blue Ridge United youth soccer club. Blue Ridge United will put $500,000 toward the installation of artificial turf and other improvements at the Preston Field area of Jim Barnett Park. In exchange, the organization will have exclusive usage rights for the field's new soccer pitches on pre-specified dates and at select times. Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar said his department would have use of the field 76% of the time and Blue Ridge United would have it for the remaining 24%.
- Voted 7-2 to move council's meeting on Nov. 8, which is Election Day, to Nov. 9. Mayor David Smith said the meeting could be canceled altogether if it's a light agenda and there are no matters that require immediate attention. Councilors Richard Bell and Mady Rodriguez cast the opposing votes.
- Recommended by consensus that a special election for Winchester sheriff be held as part of the general election on Nov. 7, 2023, because it would cost $30,000 to hold a stand-alone special election. Council's request will be shared with a Winchester Circuit Court judge who will officially approve and schedule the special election. Incumbent Sheriff Les Taylor's current four-year term began on Jan. 1 and will expire on Dec. 31, 2025. Winchester Sheriff's Office Master Deputy William Sales has been appointed to serve as interim sheriff from the time Taylor retires on Sept. 2 until the winner of the special election takes office on Jan. 1, 2024.
- Unanimously agreed to appoint Leisa Thomsen and Diana Treece to three-year terms on the Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, ending Aug. 22, 2025.
- Met in executive session for 22 minutes to discuss undisclosed legal matters involving the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue's Office and the Loudoun Street Mall. No action was taken following the closed-door session.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Richard Bell, Evan Clark and Corey Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.