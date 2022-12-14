WINCHESTER — Two significant development proposals that have generated great interest from concerned Winchester residents were decided at Tuesday night’s meeting of City Council.
Actually, the first proposal was decided before council had a chance to weigh in. City Manager Dan Hoffman announced at the outset of the meeting in Rouss City Hall that a rezoning request to allow a Wawa convenience store and gas station to be built on a 3.5-acre parcel of undeveloped land at 1721 Amherst St. had been withdrawn by the applicant.
That means the proposed Wawa, at least the version of it introduced in October, is dead in the water, Hoffman said.
The withdrawal by Wawa, a convenience store and gas station chain with locations in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida and Washington, D.C., was not surprising. Even after the company introduced a special design to make the business blend into one of Winchester’s most attractive entryways, and even after it reduced the number of proposed gas pumps on the property from eight to six, dozens of people who live near the proposed project site staunchly objected to a Wawa in that location.
Last month, City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee recommended denial of the Wawa rezoning. Before the full nine-member council could have a first reading of the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday, the rezoning application was withdrawn.
If Wawa still wants to build at 1721 Amherst St., it will have to submit an entirely new rezoning request.
The second development concerned the possible construction of 51 townhouses on a 4.2-acre parcel in the 400 block of National Avenue, on property owned by founding father George Washington from 1753 to 1799. It has several buildings, including one that accommodated Smalt’s Florist for nearly a century until it closed on Dec. 31, 2019.
Last month, City Council continued its discussion of the proposed rezoning needed to build the townhouses, primarily because councilors were concerned the garages to be included with the dwellings would be too narrow for vehicles.
On Tuesday, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Pennoni Associates Inc., the Winchester engineering firm helping to design the proposed residential complex on behalf of landowner Smalts Enterprises LLC, had adjusted the designs of the townhouses to make the garages wider and easier to use.
“I wanted to thank you for revising this plan and taking some of our concerns into consideration,” Councilor Mady Rodriguez said to Ron Mislowsky, director of Pennoni’s Winchester office. “We want to have functionality in what we put in place here.”
The revisions were enough for most council members to support the rezoning needed for the development. The panel voted 7-2 to approve changing the 4.2-acre parcel’s zoning from Medium Density Residential (MR) and Highway Commercial (B-2) to a consistent B-2 designation with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. Councilors Les Veach and Richard Bell opposed the measure.
Youmans said the project still requires approval of a subdivision plan by the city’s Planning Commission. A public hearing will be held on that plan once it is submitted by Pennoni.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting, City Council:
Learned that Sam DeBergh, who works at the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility on Berryville Pike (Va. 7), has been named Employee of the Year for the city of Winchester. On Jan. 31, DeBergh was driving to work when he witnessed a vehicle accident involving two pickup trucks. One of the trucks caught on fire, and DeBergh stopped and pulled the driver out through a broken window before the flames could reach her. (Read the full story at https://bit.ly/3Yrg1BF.)
Heard a presentation on Winchester Public Schools’ recently approved Capital Improvement Plan and Capital Asset Replacement-Major Maintenance Plan for 2023-2027. Among the $38 million worth of planned projects are heating and cooling improvements at Quarles, Frederick Douglass and Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart elementary schools, a replacement of the athletic track at Handley High School and a major overhaul of Quarles, which first opened in 1955 and is the city’s oldest elementary school.
Received the results of an independent audit of the city’s finances by the accounting firm Brown, Edwards and Company LLP. The audit determined the city was in compliance with federal regulations for fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30.
Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance to vacate a 36-foot section of an unnamed alley behind 22 W. Whitlock St. and sell the land to neighboring resident Rute Radzwich.
Held a first reading of a proposed amendment that would allow the city manager to appoint a representative from Rouss City Hall to serve on the Social Services Advisory Board.
Unanimously approved a cooperative agreement between the city and the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) that states the EDA will be responsible for paying rent for its offices for at least the next three years, and the city will cover 25% of the EDA director’s salary.
Unanimously approved a resolution supporting Northwestern Community Service Board’s plan to buy the office space in Luray that it currently leases for its Page County clinic.
Unanimously agreed to support the Virginia American 250 Revolution Commission and its plans to observe the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2025 and ‘26. The city will now form its own local committee to work in cooperation with the commission.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell, Corey Sullivan, Mady Rodriguez and Evan Clark.
