WINCHESTER — After nearly four years of discussions spearheaded by four different zoning directors, City Council on Tuesday gave direction to Winchester Planning and Zoning Department staff regarding proposed regulations for short-term rentals.
"We've been struggling over this for quite a while," Councilor Judy McKiernan said. "We've got to move forward on short-term rentals ... and it needs to be fair to those trying to run a business."
The need to create rules governing the operations of short-term rentals — privately owned rooms and dwellings that are offered to travelers for up to 30 days at a time — was first brought up in January 2018 by then-Zoning and Inspections Director Aaron Grisdale, who noted that City Code contained no ordinances specifically governing where and how short-term rentals can operate in Winchester. City Council gave Grisdale marching orders to start drafting ordinances.
When Grisdale resigned in November 2019 to become deputy town manager of Woodstock, work on the proposed regulations was far from finished. His successor, Frank Hopkins, made progress on the draft ordinances, but then he resigned in July to become planning director of Powhatan County.
Winchester Program Manager Patrick Elwell was then named interim zoning director and given the task of wrapping up the proposed short-term rental rules. On Sept. 28, Elwell presented council with what was intended to be the final draft of the regulations but, following a public hearing that night in Rouss City Hall, council balked at some of the proposed ordinances and sent them back for more work.
Around that same time, Winchester hired a new zoning director, Alfredo Gutierrez Velasquez. Velasquez joined Elwell at Tuesday night's council meeting to get a better idea of what councilors want to see in the short-term rental regulations.
"If you just give us guidance [on the proposed rules] one by one, that will help inform the process moving forward," City Manager Dan Hoffman said.
Council's primary sticking point with the proposed regulations boiled down to whether short-term rentals should be allowed throughout the city or limited to the downtown area. Elwell's proposal would have restricted short-term rentals to single-family homes and townhouses in downtown's Central Business (B-1) and Residential Business (RB-1) zoning districts — no exceptions. Currently, 78 homes in those districts would qualify for operation as short-term rentals.
Velasquez asked councilors if they wanted to allow short-term rentals in other zoning districts. Rentals outside of B-1 and RB-1 would be considered homeshares and would be limited to two leased rooms at any one time, whereas standard short-term rentals in the downtown districts could rent up to five rooms at a time.
Velasquez said homeshares would only be allowed in owner-occupied dwellings, "meaning the owner has to own the property and reside there at the time that the property is being used as a short-term rental."
"It's a good thing in my opinion to have a homeshare to allow for some short-term rentals in our residential areas," McKiernan said. "It's not hurting the housing stock, and for some it's a little added income."
All eight members of council in attendance — including Mayor David Smith, the panel's most vocal proponent for limiting short-term rentals to downtown — agreed to the idea of allowing homeshares in all of the city's residential districts.
The next question was whether short-term rentals and homeshares should be allowed by right or with conditional-use permits (CUP) awarded by council on a case-by-case basis.
"I think we've got to look at this from a by-right standpoint just for fairness, equity and adjudication," Councilor Richard Bell said, explaining it wouldn't be fair for residents of one zoning district to be allowed to operate a short-term rental or homeshare by right while residents of another would have to apply for a council-issued CUP.
Council agreed and unanimously supported allowing short-term rentals and homeshares by right in all of Winchester's residential zoning districts. Operators would still be required to obtain a business license and pay lodging taxes to the city.
The final question before council was whether short-term rentals and homeshares should be restricted to single-family homes and townhouses, or whether they could operate in multi-family buildings and mixed-use structures that include residential and commercial tenants.
"I am definitely not in favor of that," Smith said. "We already have a limited amount of housing stock, and to start infringing on multi-family dwellings ... would have a major effect [on the availability of long-term housing for Winchester residents]."
All members agreed with Smith, so multi-family and mixed-use buildings are out of consideration.
Velasquez will incorporate council's suggestions into what city officials hope will be the final set of proposed regulations for short-term rentals. A public hearing and, possibly, formal adoption of the rules is scheduled for Nov. 9.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Unanimously agreed to allocate $15.8 million for previously anticipated expenditures in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
- Unanimously agreed to vacate and convey three small parcels of city-owned land to the adjacent property owners. The properties are a 0.08-acre parcel at 145 Myrtle Ave., a 0.17-acre parcel at 1467 Greystone Terrace and a 0.11-acre parcel at 1462 Greystone Terrace. In a related decision, council voted unanimously to name Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach, Winchester Police Chief John Piper and Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel as in-house viewers for the conveyances.
- Held a first reading of proposed changes to the city's zoning ordinance pertaining to off-street parking area buffers.
- Unanimously agreed to appoint John S. Eberhardt to a four-year term on the Winchester Regional Airport Authority, ending Oct. 25, 2025.
- Met in executive session for 1 hour and 45 minutes to conduct the annual performance evaluation and contract review of City Manager Dan Hoffman, who has been on the job since Sept. 28, 2020. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Evan Clark, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Richard Bell and Judy McKiernan. Councilor Les Veach was absent.
