Corrections have been made to this article.
WINCHESTER — City Council on Tuesday discussed possibly changing the name of Jubal Early Drive, which bears the name of a Confederate general.
The matter was an agenda item. An online petition has also been started by city resident Jason Murray that suggests a major city thoroughfare shouldn’t bear the name of a Confederate officer. The petition, which was received by council on Friday, calls Early an “unrepentant” supporter of slavery. As of Wednesday afternoon, the petition had more than 250 signatures. The petition was launched in the wake of global anti-police brutality and anti-racism protests that have followed the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed May 25 in Minneapolis while being detained by police.
Despite Early’s views on slavery and being a mediocre general — Gen. Robert E. Lee relieved Early of his command after a string of defeats including the Third Battle of Winchester — the city in 1991 named a road after him.
Evan Clark, council vice president, said he researched Early while a history teacher.
“I grew up in Virginia and our history was absolutely sanitized and I was not taught this in high school,” Clark, D-Ward 2, said during the online meeting. “His writing is very clear. There’s no question that he was a white supremacist and I can’t abide by a street in Winchester being named to honor a white supremacist.”
“Reason, common sense, true humanity to the black, as well as the safety of the white race, required that the inferior race should be kept in a state of subordination,” Early wrote in “Autobiographical Sketch and Narrative of the War Between the States,” a manuscript published after his death in 1894. “The conditions of domestic slavery, as it existed in the South, had not only resulted in a great improvement in the moral and physical condition of the negro race, but had furnished a class of laborers as happy and contented as any in the world, if not more so.”
According to information provided to council by the city, former Mayor Stewart Bell Jr., who served as the city’s mayor from 1972 to 1980, long advocated for naming a road after Early. Bell unsuccessfully tried to get Apple Blossom Drive and Pleasant Valley Road named for Early in 1975. Jubal Early Drive, which intersects with South Pleasant Valley Road, was dedicated in 1992.
Across the country in recent weeks, Confederate statues have been taken down and names with racist ties have been removed from buildings. Locally, the name of former U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr., a Winchester native, was removed from Shenandoah University’s business school on June 10. As a state senator, Byrd supported Virginia’s “massive resistance” effort against school integration in the 1950s and 1960s. There also are citizen-initiated efforts to remove Confederate statues on the Loudoun Street Mall and on Clarke County’s courthouse green.
Council members didn’t give a timeline for making any decisions regarding the road’s name, but they said public input would be sought.
Names of some prominent African Americans from Winchester have been suggested to replace Jubal Early. They include:
Thomas Laws Drive. Laws was a slave and Civil War spy who delivered the message about the removal of Confederate cannons from Winchester that helped the Union defeat Early in the Third Battle of Winchester in 1864.
Sara Brown Boulevard. Dr. Sara Winifred Brown was a Winchester native and professor of gynecology at Howard University.
Spottswood Poles Boulevard, for the star Negro League outfielder compared to Ty Cobb. Poles was known for his outstanding hitting and base running and was a decorated World War I veteran. A roadside marker at 502 N. Kent St. was erected for Poles in April.
Other suggested names are Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard honoring the slain civil rights leader and generic names like Abrams Creek Parkway and Winchester Parkway.
Some council members expressed reservations about a name change. Councilman Bill Wiley, R-Ward 2, said he doesn’t condone police brutality or racism, but worried that changing street names could put the council on a “slippery slope.”
“This could get out of control quickly and it’s very subjective,” he said. “We’ve got to walk very delicately and the process needs to be examined in depth.”
Fifty-seven city streets bear the names of Civil War-era persons.
Councilman Les Veach, R-Ward 1, who owns a business on Jubal Early Drive, suggested the cost of removing Early’s name from billboards and business cards of people who live and work on the road be paid by taxpayers. If the road's name is changed, Veach recommended Abrams Creek Parkway, saying it would be unlikely to offend anyone. “Anything that’s neutral,” Veach said.
In remarks before and during the meeting, council president and Mayor John David Smith Jr. said removing Confederate names isn’t whitewashing history. He noted Germany banned public displays of the swastika after World War II, but the war is still remembered and German war crimes are part of the public education curriculum. Smith said he supports removing Early’s name and the Confederate statue downtown, but his main priority is discussing how to reduce systemic racism in America. “This discussion, yes, is about changing names, but the real discussion, and we can’t forget that is about racism,” said Smith, a Democrat.
Attending the meeting and work session were council members Clark, Willingham, Veach, Smith, Kim Herbstritt, D-Ward 3; Vice Mayor John Hill, D-Ward 2; Judy McKiernan, D-Ward 4; Corey Sullivan, R-Ward 3; and John Willingham, R-Ward 4.
(22) comments
Before renaming anything for political reasons, the Council should hold one or more
serious debates inviting experts on both sides.
For the most part, those requesting renaming are totally uninformed on American,
Civil War and world history and will be embarrassed in a debate.
By the way, my foreign-born wife thought the street was named "Jubilee" for some time. So maybe that is a good name.
But again, the renaming should not be done for political reasons -- particularly in
an election year.
Thanks, WTH
The City Council is posturing. Election time is near, and there is pressure on this group, and I am sure that some members fear retribution if they do not show their white guilt, as Antifa and BLM have been demanding.
It's rather telling that the only names offered are names of Blacks. How racist will the City Council go to play politically correct games?
When BLM and Antifa members come after Daniel Morgan, what will your group do then? You represent your city, not Marxists or Communists.
You realize that two members of the City Council, including the mayor, are African-American, right?
Just gonna put this out there: Honoring a Confederate general who contributed nothing to the area with a street sign is also a slippery slope and keeping things the way they are also comes with a price attached to it.
Renaming streets, names of businesses or any other such changes is a very expensive proposition. Who will pay for the work required to change all of the city’s land records? - who will pay for the expenses involved for residents and businesses who must change their stationary, checkbooks, bank account addresses, etc? Who will pay for the new street signs, and all of the record alterations needed in street name changes? Are we taxpayers supposed to fund all of this, so certain people can feel good about themselves?
Please try to start using some common sense for a change.
I would assume the businesses on the street would find a way to make it work, just like they did when the street name was changed 29 years ago.
I truly thought that Winchester was far enough removed from the current political idiocy that is gripping our country, that our public officials would not be swayed to try to erase local history. I guess I was wrong. What next? What will it take to satisfy the cultural disrupters currently trying to dismantle our great society?
Thank you, Jason, for shining a light on a topic that deserves our attention.
Why should a road or building be named after a person? I have never liked that. I prefer geographical terms, anything other than an individual's name.
New street signs more expense to taxpayers. Okay if Jubal Early whats next Confederate Drive along with other street names that may "offend" people? Fix one problem which will contribute to another 100. I stand for all lives matter along with equality but when is enough enough?
What unbelievable cowards.
Exactly!
My issue is that, among the rational requests or desires (and I think this is one), there are many that are typical Leftist "outrage" reactions (see SU and the Byrd name). It all gets mixed together and people's emotions start taking over, in some cases rightly so.
This is getting to the point that it is downright ridiculous. What's next, are we changing the name of Washington, D.C.? These nit pickers need to grow up.
Would you all grow up and get over some ill fated trend. This is just political BS before the election and will pass. Stop being so PC and just remember the history and learn from it.
I agree with you 100 percent
I personally do not feel a change.org petition should sway In either direction. Those petitions cannot be verified, they are open to everyone, whether they live in the community or not, and since it’s the taxpayers of Winchester who will be paying for this change, their voice should be the only one that matters. As for the street name, I never understood why it was allowed to begin with. Early was such a minor player in our local history. I personally think it should be changed and will let Council know my feelings on the subject. However before people cheer, I also think it is prudent to announce the change and give it a grace period. Mr. Veach raises a valid point I. That businesses have expenses tied up in their street address and to force them to make this change without a grace period during a pandemic is irresponsible. But 6-18 months would be a reasonable amount of time to allow them to use business stock as not incur unreasonable expenses. I would encourage City Council to rename it after Spotswood Poles. That token little sign in the park is a joke. He deserves better. As for Councilman Clark’s comments, why is he so offended now? He was first elected to council in 2006. Obviously he has had time to help facilitate change, and has failed to do so. .
Shame on Winchester! Running scared from radical ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter! Cowards! Afraid of a small group of people and not standing up for the majority. Shame!
(1) Black Lives Do Matter. (2) I am not ANTIFA. (3) The majority is not in favor of White Supremacy. (4). No one that knows me would call me a coward.
Here is the petition if anyone is interested: https://www.change.org/p/frederick-county-virginia-department-of-planning-and-development-rename-jubal-early-drive-in-winchester-virginia/dashboard
Mr. Murray - you should be commended for your civic engagement and your civility. Your words have been a class act. While I oppose using change.org petitions for government action, it is a wonderful way to shine a light on the topic. As I stated above, I am not opposed to the renaming. But I do feel a grace period should be given to allow businesses to plan and reduce expenses. I hope you will find that acceptable. Please forgive any typos...my fat thumbs and lack of perfect vision makes typing on a phone rather painful.
Thank You as well. I appreciate your thoughtful responses and your respectful tone. I agree that time for businesses to transition with minimal hardship is very reasonable. Lastly, I too am responding on a phone, but even on a PC I am notorious for typos, so no stones will be thrown, as I would like my glass house to remain intact.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.