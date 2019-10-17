WINCHESTER — Winchester and Frederick County officials gathered at 1716 Woodstock Lane on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a regional burn building that will be used by firefighters and rescue personnel in real-life training scenarios.
The two localities will jointly operate the facility, but Winchester will own it and be the fiscal agent.
“I’m really happy with the collaboration between the city and the county working together to make this happen,” Winchester Mayor David Smith said. “This facility will be a great asset for our firefighters, our paramedics and ultimately benefit our residents.”
Construction began Sept. 4 on the two-story, fire resistant steel structure, which will serve as a live fire training simulator. It will replace a 1980s-era training building on the same site that was taken out of service in 2013 because it was no longer structurally sound or compliant with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs. Since then, area firefighters and EMS workers have been traveling to other jurisdictions for this type of training. The new facility will eliminate the need for them to go elsewhere.
Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William Garrett told about 30 people at the ceremony that the burn building will help personnel hone their fire suppression skills. He said that as a result of the partnership between the two localities, improved fire services and a better quality of life for area residents will have a “direction connection to the use of this structure.”
Construction of the facility is slated for completion in January. Winchester-based Lantz Construction is the general contractor.
The project is being funded with $270,000 from Winchester, $257,000 from Frederick County and a $480,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, city and county officials coupled fire hoses, symbolizing the partnership.
“We’ve been working on this project for a long time,” City Manager Eden Freeman said. “It was literally 2015 when the grant was awarded, but it’s been a project we’ve been talking about for much longer than that. I’m happy we were able to work together and have contributions that mutually benefit both of our jurisdictions.”
