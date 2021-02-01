WINCHESTER – In an abundance of caution as a result the snowfall, the city will operate on the following schedule today:
- City offices and buildings will be closed
- Jim Barnett Park Rec Center will be closed and all programs canceled
- WinTran routes will be canceled
Recycling collection today is canceled. A make-up day is not scheduled at this time. Check the city’s storm information website for updates.
Residents are also reminded that parking on the Snow Emergency Route is prohibited in Snow Plan B (currently activated). And, if possible, do not park on any street so the plows can work quickly.
For updates and more information, visit https://www.winchesterva.gov/storminformation.
Frederick County government offices also will be closed today. Neighborhood convenience sites for trash, recycling will not be open.
