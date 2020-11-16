WINCHESTER — The city of Winchester is dropping Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Virginia as its health insurance provider.
The decision comes in response to an ongoing contract dispute between Anthem and Valley Health System, the Winchester-based health care provider that operates six hospitals in the region, including Winchester Medical Center.
"The city has been preparing for the possibility that Valley Health and Anthem would be unable to come to an agreement on a contract by December 31, 2020, which would result in our local hospital and many of its doctors in an out-of-network situation beginning January 1, 2021," Paula Nofsinger, Winchester's director of human resources, wrote Friday in a letter to city employees that was obtained by The Winchester Star.
The city's new provider for health, prescription, dental and vision insurance will be Minnesota-based United Healthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc. and one of the largest insurers in the United States.
"United's network overlaps with 98% of Anthem's physician network and includes Valley Health System and its employed physicians," Nofsinger wrote.
She added that United Healthcare was selected after the city issued a request for proposals (RFP) from prospective carriers "with a large local and nationwide network of providers at a cost that would not change our benefits or our payroll deductions."
The transition should be fairly seamless, Nofsinger wrote, and the city's approximately 600 full- and part-time employees do not need to take any action at this time.
"We intend to move all covered employees to the new United plan with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The plan election and dependents you have covered today will be moved over to the matching plan with United Healthcare," Nofsinger told city employees in Friday's letter. "United has also agreed to give our employees and dependents credit for any deductible and out-of-pocket amounts already met between July 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020."
During its meeting on Tuesday, Winchester's City Council met in executive session to discuss insurance options for city employees. No public vote was taken following the closed-door talks, but Nofsinger's letter states that council supports the switch from Anthem to United Healthcare.
"As you might expect, it was not our intent to move our health plan in the middle of the plan year, but this was unavoidable due to the breakdown between Anthem and Valley Health," Nofsinger wrote. "We truly feel we have developed a very good matching benefit structure with United Healthcare that will maintain our level of benefits and protect our employees from unnecessary out-of-network expenses."
In September, Valley Health announced that negotiations to renew its contract with Anthem were at an impasse. If a deal isn't reached by the end of the year, people with Anthem or related Blue Cross Blue Shield policies will be considered out-of-network at Valley Health facilities, resulting in higher out-of-pocket costs for medical care. An estimated 40,000 people in the area would be impacted.
Winchester Public Schools, which also offers Anthem insurance to its employees, plans to issue an RFP for different insurance carriers.
(2) comments
I'm confused. City employees will have a new health insurance provider, but Winchester Public Schools haven't even started looking for one? Why couldn't WPS work with the City on this problem? And what happens to WPS employees if Anthem and Valley Health don't renew their contract?
So, Valley Health has caused the City of Winchester to change health care providers in exchange for continued services.
Back room deal?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.