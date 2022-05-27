WINCHESTER — The lack of a quorum at this week's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting has temporarily delayed Winchester's plan to bolster the city's supply of affordable housing.
The committee is comprised of three City Council members, two of whom — Kim Herbstritt and David Smith — did not attend Thursday afternoon's meeting in Rouss City Hall. The only member there was Chairman Richard Bell.
"I would suggest that this meeting of the Planning and Economic Development Committee go into recess until June 1st at 2 p.m. ... at which point we'll hopefully have a quorum," City Manager Dan Hoffman said to Bell.
"I'll make that motion, second it and approve it," Bell replied with a grin.
According to documents submitted to the committee, city officials are proposing a resolution intended to bolster the number of affordable dwellings in the city for residents whose total household income is less than 30% of Winchester's average median household income, which is currently $87,960. Officials estimate that 33% of Winchester households that rent, as well as 7.7% that own their homes, earn less than 30% of the average median income.
The proposed resolution also seeks ways to increase the number of city homes available for households that earn more than 120% of the average median income. The reason for that, officials have said, is because a lack of costlier dwellings often leads people with high incomes to rent or buy lower-priced homes, which further depletes the affordable housing stock.
If approved by the full City Council, the resolution would authorize Hoffman to reorganize Winchester's Development Services Department to include an Office of Housing and Neighborhood Development, which would also integrate with the city's Planning, Zoning and Inspections departments.
The new office would be tasked with drafting a policy within nine months that lays out the potential of implementing accessory dwelling units, inclusionary zoning, additional blight mitigation strategies, regulations that could lead to increased home ownership, a requirement that all residential developments of a certain size include affordable housing and updated density bonuses for developers.
It appears to be an opportune time to make a change to the Development Services Department. Its director, Shawn Hershberger, recently resigned to take a job in the private sector. While a nationwide search for his replacement takes place, two city administrators — Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe and Program Manager Patrick Elwell — are heading up the department on an interim basis.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee is expected to issue a recommendation on the proposed affordable housing resolution when it meets on Wednesday, then forward its recommendation to City Council when it meets on June 14.
