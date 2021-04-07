WINCHESTER — City residents may be paying twice as much for trash collection starting this summer.
City Manager Dan Hoffman told Winchester’s Finance Committee on Tuesday that his draft budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, includes a proposal to raise the monthly trash-collection fee from $5 to $10.
The current $5 monthly fee has not changed since it was implemented on Oct. 1, 2014.
“Ideally, this would have been phased in gradually over time because I know the story will be that this is a 100% increase, but it’s long overdue,” Hoffman said.
If approved, the new fee would bring in about $1 million per fiscal year for the city’s Public Services Department. The existing fee generates approximately $500,000 per year in revenues.
The extra money would cover a $30,000 increase in Winchester’s annual cost to use the Frederick County Regional Landfill, Hoffman said. Additionally, it would allow the city to buy equipment to recycle glass and expand a pilot program that has partially automated the trash-collection process.
If all of this sounds familiar, that’s because the city first discussed these potential trash-collection and recycling changes more than a year ago. However, plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raising the monthly trash-collection fee from $5 to $10 means customers would pay $120 per year for the service. However, Hoffman said, “They’re getting something quite valuable in return for their investment.”
First, city residents would never have to buy an outdoor trash can again. That’s because Winchester would provide all customers with large trash containers that would be replaced free of charge in the event of damage or theft.
Second, Winchester would once again be able to offer glass recycling for its residents. The city stopped accepting glass for recycling in July when the firm that processed the city’s recyclables, Southern Scrap Inc. in Frederick County, said it would no longer handle the city’s glass, aluminum and plastic products. Council spent $125,000 to ship the city’s paper, cardboard, aluminum and plastics to processing facilities in Manassas and Williamsport, Maryland, but glass recycling was suspended indefinitely because no processor in the region was willing to accept glass at a price the city was willing to pay.
In February 2020, Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach introduced the idea of buying a glass crusher that would allow the city to once again recycle glass. Hoffman’s proposed budget for FY22 includes $80,000 to buy the device.
If approved, the glass crusher would be located somewhere in the city, possibly in Jim Barnett Park, Eisenach said on Tuesday. There would be no curbside collection of glass products, but residents could drive their items to the crusher for processing.
Hoffman said the glass would be ground into sand the city could use for infrastructure products. It’s also possible the sand could be made available to city residents.
“I can’t go so far as to say it pays for itself, but there is a return over time,” Hoffman said.
As for the new trash-collection program, it would supply all city customers with wheeled canisters that include a metal bar that can be latched onto by a trash truck and mechanically emptied into the vehicle.
In October, City Council used $200,000 of a $4.9 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief package from the federal government to fund a test of the new collection program in select neighborhoods throughout each of the city’s four wards. The CARES money covered the cost of equipping all eight of the city’s trash trucks with the metal tippers needed to lift the canisters, but buying new trash cans for all customers will cost an estimated $390,000, Hoffman said.
City Council will get its first look at Hoffman’s proposed FY22 operating budget when it meets on April 13. A public hearing and final vote on the FY22 budget will take place during council’s business meeting on May 25.
How did we all get hookwinked into paying a subscription when the city should be taking care of this anyways based on the taxes we all pay? You don't charge a subscription to clean the streets, etc. What's next? A subscription for the street sweeper not to pass over in front of your house? A fire department fee so they stop by your house, too?
