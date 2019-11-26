WINCHESTER — Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William Garrett is back on the job and, according to a media release from the city, was never suspended or relieved of his duties.
Public confusion over Garrett's employment status began over the weekend when a Facebook page, "Support Chief Garrett, Winchester Fire and Rescue Department," claimed the chief was relieved of duty last week pending a meeting on Tuesday with City Manager Eden Freeman. The reasons for the action were not provided.
On Sunday, Freeman issued a statement saying Garrett's absence from the office on Friday and Monday was due to a "personnel matter" and, as such, would not be further discussed.
On Tuesday, the city released a statement saying that one of the days Garrett was out of the office was due to a previously scheduled vacation day, and he would "return to continue leading the men and women of the department on Wednesday."
Freeman, citing confidentiality regarding personnel matters, declined to elaborate on the release when contacted Tuesday afternoon.
Garrett did not return a call for comment. In the city's media release, he is quoted as saying, "I am fully supportive of the city's objectives, mission and vision, and I am committed to helping move the city forward."
Posts on the Facebook page accused Freeman of disciplining Garrett because on Nov. 10 he told City Council it would be prudent to spend more time working on a proposed revision to the city's benefits plan for employees because career firefighters in Winchester claim they will accrue less time off than other city staff.
A Winchester Star review of Garrett's comments to council revealed no apparent insubordination or challenge to Freeman regarding the benefits plan, and Freeman's statement on Sunday claimed the chief's absence from the office was "unrelated to Chief Garrett's comments" to council.
The Facebook page is now calling on Winchester residents to speak at Tuesday night's meeting of City Council to express their feelings regarding Winchester's handling of Garrett. Further details will be available in Friday's edition of The Winchester Star.
City Council needs to look at the City Ethics Code regarding violations by Eden Freeman and City Council needs to sit down with Chief Garrett with no one else around and ask Chief Garrett "his side of the story" on what really happened. Why are Firefighters being threatened that they will be fired if they attend a Council meeting. Eden is taking away their rights to attend a City Council meeting and to voice their opinions.
We have fixed the date to Nov. 10.
Funny...didn't the Winchester Star report all of this yesterday? Don't you read your own reporting? And there's an error in the story. "...Garrett because on Dec. 10 he...". December 10th is fourteen days in the future...it HASN'T HAPPENED YET! What's going on with the Star?
Freeman is BACKPEDALING now!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Funny..Vacation.....BS on their part... Now playing the back petal game
