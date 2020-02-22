WINCHESTER — Documents obtained by The Winchester Star shine more light on a reported conflict between City Manager Eden Freeman and Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William A. Garrett.
According to emails and attachments sent by Garrett to City Council on Dec. 8 and Feb. 1, he contends he was unfairly disciplined by Freeman after raising concerns about a proposed Paid Time Off (PTO) program that failed to recognize that city firefighters and paramedics work 416 more hours per year than other Winchester employees.
Freeman has asserted that Garrett and members of his department have never been reprimanded or disciplined for publicly challenging city policies. Garrett was out of the office this week and couldn’t be reached for comment.
The dispute began on Nov. 12 when Garrett spoke at a City Council meeting regarding the PTO proposal. In response to a question from council, the chief recommended taking more time to revise the policy so it would be fair to all city employees. Council agreed and asked staff to develop more options.
According to a statement of complaint filed by Garrett on Dec. 2, he met with Freeman, Human Resources Director Paula Nofsinger, Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe and Financial Services Director Celeste Broadstreet one day after making his comments to council.
“At the outset of the meeting, you expressed disappointment in my response to City Council members ... and that I was not your fire chief,” Garrett wrote.
On Nov. 21, Garrett was again called to Rouss City Hall for a meeting with five other department heads — Nofsinger, Police Chief John Piper, Public Services Director Perry Eisenach, Social Services Director Amber Dopkowski and Emergency Communications Director Erin Malloy — to discuss the PTO proposal.
“I voiced two options to the group,” Garrett wrote. “Immediately following, a conversation ensued on the topic of my comments made to the City Council on November 12, 2019 ... During this conversation, all members, excluding Paula Nofsinger, expressed their feedback into my comments at the City Council [meeting]. The comments were focused on a dislike for the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department and my management of the department. ... Two of the members, John Piper and Perry Eisenhower [sic], expressed hostility towards me specifically in a profanity- and hatred-laced response about my actions on November 12, 2019 ... This was witnessed by all parties in the room.”
Following the 30-minute meeting of department heads, every participant but Garrett was reportedly asked to submit statements to Freeman describing what happened during the session.
Freeman said in an email to The Star last week that the department heads were not being critical of Garrett and his staff, but instead incorporated their concerns “into what was recommended to and ultimately adopted by council.”
One day after the department head meeting, Garrett was called to Freeman’s office for a meeting with her and Nofsinger. Freeman “ordered me to take the next two workdays off, to think about my position as fire chief,” Garrett wrote in his statement of complaint. “I was relieved of my duties and directed to use the time to decide if I wanted to resign or continue working in my position with conditions to ‘get on board as a team with city leadership.’”
In her email to The Star last week, Freeman maintained that Garrett was not relieved of duty, and one of the days he was absent, Tuesday, Nov. 26, was for a prearranged day off. She offered no explanation for him being out of the office on Monday, Nov. 25.
On Nov. 26, which Freeman said was a day off for Garrett, “I reported to your office for what is clearly outlined in the CEMS [Comprehensive Employee Management System] as ‘Decision Day,’” Garrett wrote.
During that meeting, which also included City Attorney Melisa G. Michelson, Garrett told them he was not going to resign.
“At that point, you outlined the requirements for me to return to work,” Garrett wrote in his complaint to Freeman. “Specifically, I was to work with the communications director [Amy Simmons] to draft a ... statement for the medial [sic] release. Secondly, for a three-month period, I was ordered to attend mentoring sessions with you and/or Police Chief John Piper once a week for the next three months. This is after I advised that Chief Piper had expressed profanity-laced feedback about my presentation to the City Council.”
In her email last week, Freeman wrote, “No one has been reprimanded or disciplined for speaking at a council meeting.” She also claimed “there has been a significant amount of misinformation, unfortunate rumors, and inaccurate statements that are circulating on social media and in the community.”
At City Council’s meeting on Nov. 26, Councilor Les Veach said he would support having council investigate Freeman’s personnel decisions as far back as the beginning of 2017. No formal action was taken.
On Dec. 8, Garrett emailed all nine members of City Council, including Mayor David Smith, asking them to look into Freeman’s “retaliation” against him. His statement of complaint against Freeman was attached to the email.
“Given the nature and severity of your allegations, please be advised that the circumstances of your situation will be fully looked into by the Common Council,” Smith replied to Garrett on Dec. 13. “As council proceeds, you will be informed of the next steps.”
On Feb. 1, Garrett wrote another email to council members.
“It has been 50+ days since you’ve responded to my request to evaluate the decisions by the city manager, as it relates to my allegations,” he wrote. “I have not been informed as to how council will proceed. And yet today, I am still under what I believe are unfair and hostile conditions. ... I feel I am being disregarded.”
Garrett also objected to Piper being involved in his weekly mentoring sessions, which were scheduled to begin on Feb. 5.
“Why does an armed law enforcement officer need to be present in a confidential personnel matter?” Garrett wrote. “This is not only inappropriate and offensive, but it is intimidating and in violation of my employee rights and possibly discriminatory.”
“Please rest assured that council has not forgotten and is not ignoring your allegations,” Smith replied on Feb. 10.
One day later, on Feb. 11, City Council held its first public discussions regarding the situation. While no votes were taken, councilors made it clear they had no intention of investigating Freeman or giving Garrett an opportunity to appeal his case to the panel.
“I, and I think I can speak for the entire council, have complete faith in Eden Freeman,” council Vice President Evan Clark said near the end of council’s work session.
According to city policies, council’s meeting agendas are prepared by Freeman and Smith, who also serves as council president. They scheduled the discussions for a date when Veach was out of town on vacation.
“Councilor Clark does NOT speak for me as a councilor,” Veach wrote in a post to The Winchester Star’s website on Feb. 13. “I do not agree with him. That is why I requested the investigation, but months have been allowed to drag by.”
Garrett, who was sworn in as fire and rescue chief on June 3, is nearing the end of a nine-month probationary period. His probation ends on March 3, at which time he can be terminated by Freeman without cause.
Freeman is in her final weeks as city manager. She has accepted a job as deputy city manager for Greenville, South Carolina, and her last day in Winchester is expected to be on March 16. Former Shenandoah County Administrator Mary Beth Price has been named interim city manager and will report to Rouss City Hall on March 17.
