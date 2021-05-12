WINCHESTER — Firefighters never shy away from heat, so it stands to reason that nearly every fire station in America has at least one person on staff who whips up a mean pot of spicy chili.
At the South End Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Winchester, firefighter/paramedic Brandon Buchanan is the person crew members rely on to bring the heat at dinnertime.
Buchanan is a skilled amateur chef whose chili-making skills are so on point, it was announced this week that he has been selected by the International Chili Society (ICS) to compete in the national Firehouse Chili Challenge, part of the society's 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off scheduled for Sept. 17-19 at Pavilion Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
"For most of my 11-year firefighting career, I have been one of the main cooks on shift," Buchanan, a Linden resident, said in a media release from the ICS. "My cook-off career started in 2014 when I entered and won my first competition. Since then, I have won several others including back-to-back-to-back department cook-offs, beating out the top [Winchester] Police Department chili maker in the last one."
Buchanan and fellow South End firefighter/paramedic David Brinegar comprise Brother B's Chili Team, one of 10 chili-making squads from across the country that hope to claim the inaugural Firehouse Chili Challenge crown on Sept. 18.
In order to win first place among the 10 firehouse teams, Buchanan and Brinegar will have to be more than hotshots in the kitchen; they'll need to be world-class fundraisers, too. According to the ICS, the division's top winner will be determined by which team raises the most money for a selected charity. Brother B's Chili Team will be competing on behalf of Children's National, a pediatric hospital in Washington, D.C.
"They were founded in 1870 and have grown into one of the leading research organizations for pediatric care," Buchanan said in the release. "Donations help with offsetting costs involved with research, equipment, facilities and community programs, to name a few things. It hits close to home due to knowing friends that have had to take their child to them. Both had great experiences with the organization."
Buchanan and Brinegar will also be competing for a coveted People's Choice Award, which will be determined by attendees of September's World Championship Chili Cook-off. Spectators will have an opportunity to taste chili submissions from all 10 firehouse teams and vote on which squad's recipe is the best in the nation.
Gate admission for the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off is free, but attendees will need to purchase tasting tickets in order to sample the entries. Tickets go on sale in the next few weeks at eatgreatchili.com.
The World Championship Chili Cook-off can trace its roots to a regional competition held among friends in 1967 in Terlingua, Texas. Since then, it has expanded to an annual national event augmented by regional cook-offs held throughout the year in various locations across the country. Last year, the Chili Cook-off was acquired by World Food Championships, making the event an official food sport for chili chefs.
