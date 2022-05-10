WINCHESTER — The Winchester Republican Committee has canceled this Saturday's party canvass to nominate candidates for this year's four City Council races.
Committee Chairman Jorge Gonzalez said on Tuesday the canvass is unnecessary because there aren't enough prospective candidates to warrant a party vote to decide the nominees.
As it currently stands, only one Republican has formally announced plans to run for council. Kathy Tagnesi, who retired from Winchester Medical Center in 2013 as vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer, said last month that she will challenge incumbent Ward 4 Democrat Mady Rodriguez in the Nov. 8 general election.
Gonzalez said the local GOP committee also plans on fielding candidates for wards 1 and 2. One of them has already been approved by the committee and plans on announcing their candidacy soon, and the other is expected to be accepted as the party's nominee when the committee meets on May 19 at El Centro restaurant in downtown Winchester.
"We're still actively looking in Ward 3," Gonzalez said. "We've had a couple of people interested but nobody has committed. We have until the day before the [Republican] primary [on June 21] to come up with someone, so we'll continue to try to find somebody."
In November's general election, Winchester voters will select four people to serve on the nine-member City Council for the next four years. Democratic incumbents Rodriguez, Richard Bell (Ward 1), Evan Clark (Ward 2) and Kim Herbstritt (Ward 3) announced last month they will seek re-election.
Also to be decided by Winchester voters on Nov. 8 are two at-large seats and one Ward 4 seat on the Winchester School Board. School Board races are non-partisan so the local Republican and Democratic parties do not nominate candidates. No one, including any of the three board members whose terms expire this year — Karen Anderson Holman, Erica Truban and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales — has formally announced plans to run.
Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 8 general election must register at least 21 days before Election Day. For more information or to register, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
