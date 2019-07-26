WINCHESTER — What kind of city should Winchester become?
That was the central question posed Thursday during the first of four public input sessions on Winchester’s forthcoming update to its Comprehensive Plan.
“This is how we’ll guide the Planning Commission in terms of what the citizens want,” Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the 11 people who attended the mid-afternoon session at Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
The Comprehensive Plan outlines the city’s development, infrastructure and residential goals, and is routinely updated every few years to address current trends and desires. Youmans said the plan takes into account a variety of economic, environmental and social factors to ensure Winchester remains a sustainable community.
Thursday’s session attendees participated in a pair of exercises to share their thoughts about the city’s future. Youmans frequently reminded them, “There are no wrong answers.”
The first exercise was a S.W.O.T. analysis, with participants asked to list Winchester’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Their responses included:
Strengths — location, architecture, Shenandoah University, historic preservation, robust health care options, the public school system, infrastructure, population size and diversity, a sense of community, good roads, effective government employees, kindness.
Weaknesses — wages, skill sets of city residents, government communication with citizens, socio-economic divisions, expensive housing, low percentage of owner-occupied homes, growing demand for tax revenues, performance of local government, inability of city to expand, lack of diversity among school staff, over-the-air TV reception.
Opportunities — redevelopment of vacant and underutilized buildings, affordable housing, increased cooperation with Frederick County, leveraging new ideas from new residents, workforce development, economic development in the southern part of the city, more neighborhood businesses, better access to stores that sell fresh food.
Threats — rising real estate prices, high tax rates, costs of labor and materials for development, restrictive zoning policies, traffic congestion, drug addiction.
Next, the participants split into three groups and reviewed maps of the city to select areas that need improvement and those that should be preserved.
All three groups agreed that Old Town, Jim Barnett Park, Shenandoah University and the Amherst Street corridor should be preserved, while extra attention should be paid to the North Loudoun Street and Valley Avenue corridors, portions of the North End between Cameron and Kent streets, and the Fairmont Street entryway into the city.
The industrial area along Shawnee Drive in southern Winchester was identified as needing both preservation and improvement, but everyone in attendance agreed that a particular Valley Avenue property is in dire need of change.
“Ward Plaza, which I’m sure is on everybody’s list,” said session participant Misty Weaver.
Attendee Anthony Morelli noted how the diverse group of 11 people shared a lot of the same opinions.
“We’re kind of all looking at the same areas in terms of what is good and what needs to be improved,” Morelli said.
“As we go through these public input sessions, we’ll compile information from everybody and incorporate it into our Comprehensive Plan,” Winchester Zoning and Inspections Director Aaron Grisdale said.
Three more public input sessions on the Comprehensive Plan have been scheduled:
10 a.m. Monday in the Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School cafeteria, 550 Virginia Ave.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the John Kerr Elementary School cafeteria, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in the Garland Quarles Elementary School cafeteria, 1310 S. Loudoun St.
Bob Hess, who participated in Thursday’s session, said it’s important for city residents to share their thoughts with the officials involved with the Comprehensive Plan update.
“We’re not talking about making a left turn or right turn here,” Hess said. “We’re talking about long-term planning that hopefully will help us all in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.