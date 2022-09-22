WINCHESTER — City administrators are taking steps to help employees of the local government stay fit and healthy.
Winchester Chief of Staff Paula Nofsinger updated City Council's Public Health and Safety Committee on Wednesday evening about three wellness initiatives currently being implemented.
The first is a medical clinic exclusively for city employees that is scheduled to open Dec. 5 at 33 E. Boscawen St., in a vacant building that formerly accommodated the Winchester Economic Development Department and Old Town Welcome Center.
"That will be our medical clinic moving forward," Nofsinger said. "All of our full-time employees will be eligible to go, and all of their family members who are on our healthcare plan [through Anthem Insurance Cos. Inc.] will be eligible to go to it also."
Those who use the clinic will be able to do so at no charge and with no co-pays, Nofsinger said.
"Awesome," committee member Evan Clark said.
Operating the clinic is expected to cost $300,000 to $340,000 a year, Nofsinger said, and funding for the first three years will be provided by federal money Winchester received earlier this year through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The ultimate goal, she said, is to have city employees use the clinic rather than their health insurance. Not only will it help staff cut costs, it could also be a money saver for Rouss City Hall because it is expected to cost less to provide direct services to employees than it will be to pay Anthem for more expensive healthcare from outside providers.
"Hopefully that will also help our utilization rates with our Anthem renewals and the cost we pay for that," Nofsinger said.
Services to be offered by the clinic include urgent and primary care, management of chronic conditions, physicals, pediatric care for children over the age of 6, immunizations, COVID-19 testing and more. Mental health services are expected to be added in the future.
Nofsinger said the city has contracted CareTeam to provide an online platform to help coordinate medical services and facilitate interactions between patients and healthcare specialists.
"They are the vendor right now that is also operating a clinic on Amherst Street for Frederick County Public Schools, so they're familiar with the area," she told the committee.
Nofsinger said the clinic will be open 40 hours a week and staffed by an operations coordinator and a full-time physician's assistant authorized to write prescriptions.
"I'm really excited about this," Nofsinger said.
The second wellness initiative is being offered courtesy of Anthem.
Nofsinger said Anthem is offering free mental health counseling, online consultations with doctors, 24/7 online access to a nurse practitioner and help with managing chronic conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and more.
The third initiative will provide mental health services to the city's public safety employees. That includes staff at the Winchester Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Department of Social Services and the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Services for public safety personnel will include access to a mental health specialist, critical-incident stress management, a peer-to-peer support network, consultations with a chaplain, confidential online assistance and more.
"These are offerings we hope to get rolled out eventually to all of our employees," Nofsinger said.
Attending Wednesday evening's Public Health and Safety Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt and members Evan Clark and Les Veach.
