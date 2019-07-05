WINCHESTER — City residents interested in learning more about the Comprehensive Plan update process or offering suggestions are invited to attend upcoming public input sessions.
The sessions are scheduled for:
- 2 p.m. July 25, Frederick Douglass Elementary School gymnasium, 100 W. Cedarmeade Ave.
- 10 a.m. July 29, Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School cafeteria, 550 Virginia Ave.
- 6:30 p.m. July 31, John Kerr Elementary School cafeteria, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Garland Quarles Elementary School cafeteria, 1310 S. Loudoun St.
At each session there will be a brief overview of the Comprehensive Plan update process as well as highlights of the current plan. A brief demographic overview and the preliminary findings of the “Shaping Winchester” Comprehensive Plan survey also will be presented. The public can access the survey via the city’s Planning Department webpage through July 31.
The audience will then have an opportunity to share thoughts and suggestions. Break-out group sessions will allow people to work as teams to identify where “change vs. preservation” of existing land uses is desired. Key recommendations from the groups will be shared.
One public input session will be held in each of the city’s four wards, but it is not required for residents to attend the session in their own ward. All sessions will follow a similar format.
For more information, contact the Planning Department at 540-667-1815 or Plngdept@winchesterva.gov.
