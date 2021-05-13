WINCHESTER — Tuesday night’s City Council meeting presented a primer in constitutional law as the panel voted to repeal or amend a series of ordinances due to First Amendment-related concerns.
Council voted unanimously to dispense with six laws that were intended to minimize panhandling and loitering in Winchester. The panel also agreed to require permits for any performer or presenter in Old Town Winchester who wants to use amplification during presentations, and to amend the city’s curfew policy for juveniles to ensure it does not violate children’s right to free speech.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said striking the panhandling and loitering laws from City Code should have little noticeable effect. He and City Attorney Melisa G. Michelsen advised the Winchester Police Department several months ago to stop enforcing the ordinances because the regulations, some adopted as recently as 2019, would most likely be deemed unconstitutional if challenged in court.
“We’ve used the panhandling ordinance here once in its entire existence, so it’s not something we actively used,” Hoffman told council. “We do seek to bring back something to the [City Council] Public Health and Safety Committee and the full council to replace these that will stand up to constitutional scrutiny.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled panhandling is a form of speech that is constitutionally protected by the First Amendment. As a result, Hoffman and Michelsen said the local laws to govern panhandling in Winchester would most likely not be upheld if challenged in court because each contains elements that could potentially infringe on an individual’s freedom of speech.
Hoffman said he and Michelsen will now work to develop new panhandling and loitering laws that can withstand constitutional scrutiny, “particularly where the safety of our residents or those who might be panhandling in an unsafe area might be affected. But I do not foresee a scenario in which we bring you back an ordinance that would allow members of the public to call the police and have panhandlers removed.”
“We have to balance the constitutional issues with the safety issues,” Councilor Corey Sullivan said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, and it’s difficult.”
City Council Vice President Kim Herbstritt suggested one way to minimize panhandling in Winchester is to stop giving money to individuals on the streets who claim to be homeless, jobless or stranded.
“Helping by giving someone money is not always the best solution,” Herbstritt said. “If you want to help, find a nonprofit, write a check, make a donation.”
Questions about constitutionality also led council to unanimously support changes to Winchester’s curfew law for people 16 and younger. The revision clarifies that youths can be out after curfew — 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, midnight to 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday — if they are participating in an activity protected by the First Amendment, such as a religious observance or civil protest.
Additionally, constitutional considerations guided the language in a unanimously approved ordinance amendment that will require performers and speakers in downtown Winchester to obtain a permit if they want to use amplification as part of their presentations. Hoffman said anyone can apply for a permit, so the measure will not infringe on anyone’s First Amendment rights.
The cost of the permits has not yet been established, but Hoffman said the city only intends to charge as much as necessary to handle their administration and issuance. The duration of the permits will be determined based on the needs of applicants, but none will be good for more than one year.
The permits are a direct result of downtown businesses complaining the amplified volume of some musicians and presenters has deterred customers and caused revenue losses.
Hoffman said the city has no intention of banning buskers from downtown, but there has to be balance between the rights of performers and business owners.
“We know that outdoor music, busking adds vibrancy,” he said, ensuring council he will return for further guidance if it appears the permits are dissuading performers from Old Town. “But we do need to address some of the frequent complaints and issues we’ve been getting with people who do use amplification.”
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell. Councilor Phillip Milstead was absent.
