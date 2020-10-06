WINCHESTER — Local businessman and civic leader Richard D. “Dick” Kern Sr. has died.
Kern, who turned 100 years old earlier this year, passed away Thursday at his home surrounded by family.
“He was a really solid individual, willing to do whatever was necessary,” Richard D. “Rick” Kern Jr. said on Monday about his father.
The elder Kern, along with his father H.P. Kern and brother Henry Kern Jr., founded Kern Motor Company in Winchester in 1946. The Valley Avenue automobile dealership remains in business today — Rick Kern is the owner/operator and his son Trey Kern is the general manager.
Kern also served 16 years on Winchester City Council and was vice-mayor. His other accomplishments included founding the Judges Athletic Association, which supports athletes and sports programs at Handley High School, and starting the Winchester Little League Football program in the 1960s and helping establish the popular Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Sports Breakfast.
Perhaps his greatest accomplishment, though, was being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
“He was a fantastic father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always was very caring toward his children and their children and very generous to the kids,” Rick Kern said. “One of his favorite things was to get together for a cookout around the pool. He enjoyed that as much as anything.”
Kern was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, in 1920, and graduated in 1938 from Handley High School, where he was a football star. Kern, son Rick and grandson Trey are the only three-generation family in the school’s Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame.
After high school, Kern attended Virginia Tech on a football scholarship and even drew some interest from NFL teams. But World War II was in full swing during the end of his time at Virginia Tech. His class graduated early, and Kern went straight into the Army.
He served in the 435th AAA Battalion and later the 473rd Infantry Regiment, stationed in North Africa and later in Italy. He ended up commanding an anti-aircraft company and later achieved the rank of major while serving in the infantry.
Rick Kern said his father was among those in charge of the group that took the city of Pisa, Italy, during the war. “He said once that he and his men didn’t get a lot of training, but the Germans did a real good job of teaching them what needed to be done. That was his on-the-job training.”
Upon returning from the war, Kern worked briefly at American Viscose in Front Royal, then founded Kern Motor Company in 1946.
Rick Kern said his father was “innovative” because the dealership started off selling Kaiser Frazer vehicles.
“It wasn’t exactly the number one brand,” he said with a laugh.
Under Kern’s leadership, the motor company pursued deals with other franchises like Pontiac and Jeep before becoming a Buick and GMC dealership.
Kern and his partners also established the real estate companies of Shenandoah Pools and Kern Brothers.
“He was always a very busy and productive man, but also a believer in staying physically fit. He loved football, biking, skiing, and traveling,” according to his obituary.
Rick Kern said his father was always honest and to the point, and that was something he passed on to those who worked with him.
“He taught me how to do things the right way,” Rick Kern said. “He said if you do it right the first time, you don’t have to worry about things — just stay straight up.”
In January, the family held a 100th birthday celebration for Kern at the dealership, despite a snowstorm.
“It was incredible,” Rick Kern said. “We were there on the showroom floor and no one could say they’d been standing beside someone who was 100 years old, alive and in the flesh. Dad said, ‘Me neither.’”
Kern’s survivors include his wife Trudy, daughter Alison Scott Trevino, sons Richard D. “Biz” Kern Jr. and Todd J. Kern and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Street, with a funeral at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery. A reception will follow at Winchester Country Club.
My recollection of him is this: he threw my father, who was in a wheel chair, and me out of his office when we complained about unfair auto repair charges many years ago. So I had to contact the District Manger, who then made Kern Motor Company issue me a refund for the overcharge. True story.
