WINCHESTER —City Council has joined a growing list of government organizations seeking a way to continue honoring prominent individuals without running the risk of stirring future controversies. On Thursday, council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee discussed the possibility of creating naming protocols for public places, buildings and roads.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the committee that any policy regarding how a city-owned structure, street or property is named should reflect the values and character of the community. Additionally, he said the public’s input should be an integral part of the naming or renaming process.
Youmans suggested the committee consider creating strict criteria that spells out when it would be appropriate to name or rename a city-owned place, street or facility after a person. The rules could require any naming proposal to be comprehensively vetted so that all aspects of an intended honoree’s life are considered before they are publicly honored.
The criteria could also create a standardized, bureaucratic process for bestowing naming honors. Currently, Youmans said, there is no standard. The Timbrook Public Safety Center was named in honor of fallen Winchester Police Officer Ricky Timbrook through a City Council resolution, the Mayor Elizabeth A. Minor Council Chambers was created through a council ordinance, and Ruth Jackson Memorial Park was named based on community recommendations.
In Virginia, the cities of Harrisonburg and Roanoke have already created criteria for naming public places, roads and buildings, and Youmans suggested Winchester refer to those policies if City Council chooses to draft a standardized naming process.
Youmans said he would help to create Winchester’s rules, and would appreciate council’s guidance throughout the process. For example, he would need to know if council wants to establish the same naming policies for all city-owned buildings, places and streets, or if different branches of the government — Winchester Public Schools, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and so on — should be allowed to name things that fall under their department’s direct control.
“If we do anything like an overarching policy for the city, we need to look at existing policies [currently being followed by] the School Board and Parks and Rec,” committee member Richard Bell said.
Mayor David Smith suggested Youmans come up with a list of questions that City Council could answer to help him understand what rules, if any, it wants to create. Additional discussion about the naming proposal is expected at the Planning and Economic Development Committee’s next meeting on March 25.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and committee Chairman David Smith and members Kim Herbstritt and Richard Bell.
(1) comment
"should reflect the values and character of the community" - should be "should reflect the values and character of the community relative to the social and political climate an undetermined number of years, or decades, in the future". "all aspects of an intended honoree’s life are considered before they are publicly honored" - I would opine that this will have no effect. The political machinations that are being used now to demonize heroes of the past will be the same tactics used in the future as they are part of an overall strategy of identity politics designed to polarize society.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.