WINCHESTER — When Edward Browning saw a poster in the drug store, it caught his attention. The poster stated that someone had bought a winning $1 million Bank a Million ticket there.
“I had a feeling it was me,” the Winchester resident said in a Virginia Lottery media release.
He was right.
His ticket matched the winning numbers in the Oct. 2 drawing to win the top prize of $1 million after taxes. He bought it at Rite Aid, located at 507 Amherst St. in Winchester.
The winning numbers were 1-12-13-23-33-34. The Bonus Ball number was 16, but he didn’t need it to win the top prize. He used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select his numbers.
The top prizes in Bank A Million ($1 million, $500,000 and $250,000) are calculated so that winners actually receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings. In addition, the store receives a $10,000 bonus.
Bank a Million drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. Bank a Million is played exclusively in Virginia. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million.
