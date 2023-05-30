WINCHESTER — A Winchester man has been convicted of molesting and raping a young girl from Central America who had come to live with his family following the death of her father.
The defendant's wife, who is accused of assaulting the girl after she told her about the molestation, is scheduled to be tried next month in Winchester Circuit Court.
Carlos Fancisco Valencia, 65, of the 1700 block of Reaves Street, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2020, and charged with raping a child under the age of 13, attempting to rape a child under the age of 13 and aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. The offenses occurred between Jan. 1, 2011, and Nov. 30, 2013.
Valencia's wife, 67-year-old Ana Pineda of the same address, was also arrested on Aug. 19, 2020. She was charged with three counts of child cruelty for offenses alleged to have occurred on May 1, 2011, and Aug. 30, 2013.
Valencia has been held without bail at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester since the time of his arrest. Pineda was freed on a $2,500 secured bond two days after being taken into custody but placed on home confinement pending trial.
According to court documents, three sisters from Honduras came to live with Valencia and Pineda following the death of their father. No date for their move to the United States was provided.
The sexual abuse at the hands of Valencia began on or after Jan. 1, 2011, and continued until the end of November 2013. Court documents state that Valencia victimized the oldest of the three girls and, possibly, the youngest.
The oldest sister reported the assaults to authorities sometime in 2013, which prompted a police investigation. No charges were filed at that time but all three girls were sent to live with their mother in Prince William County for their own safety.
The investigation was reopened in July 2020, at which time the oldest sister repeated her claims of sexual abuse and stated Valencia had raped her sometime between Aug. 30 and Nov. 30, 2013. Additionally, the girl who had since turned 18 claimed Pineda burned her vagina after the victim told her about Valencia's assaults.
The middle sister told investigators in 2020 "that she saw appellant attempt to put his penis inside the victim" in 2013, court documents state, and the youngest sister said Valencia had also touched her inappropriately in 2013 but Pineda convinced her it had only been a dream.
Last week, Valencia and his attorney, Bradley Chase, entered into a plea agreement with the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Valencia entered an Alford plea, which allowed him to maintain his innocence while acknowledging there was enough evidence to secure a conviction, to two charges of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13. In exchange, the attempted rape charge was dropped and the rape charge was reduced to the lesser felony of aggravated sexual battery.
Valencia was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison, with all but four years of that time suspended. Following his release from custody, he will be placed on supervised probation for five years followed by another 10 years on unsupervised probation.
Valencia's wife, Pineda, will be the subject of a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin June 27 in Winchester Circuit Court.
