WINCHESTER — A city resident is accused of leading police on a chase then fleeing into a home and holding a woman prisoner for 90 minutes on Monday.
The chase began around 10:10 a.m. on Woodstock Lane, according to an email on Tuesday from Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda Behan. Sgt. Frank J. Myrtle wrote in a criminal complaint that he tried to stop the driver, who he identified as Justin Michael Miller, over an outstanding warrant.
Myrtle wrote that after he activated his lights and sirens, the driver fled and ran two stop signs while traveling between 50 and 60 mph in a 25-mph zone. Behan said the chase went from Woodstock Lane to Grove Street and Christopher Drive before ending when the driver exited the car and ran into a home in the 700 block of Woodstock Lane.
A woman in the home said Miller blocked her from fleeing after she told him to surrender, according to Myrtle.
Miller, 25, of the 500 block of Armour Dale, eventually surrendered without incident. He was charged with abduction and eluding police and is due back in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on April 7.
