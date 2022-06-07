WINCHESTER — A city man whose female relative accused him of beating and raping her for nine years admitted to having sex with her, but he said it was consensual, according to police.
Charles Edward Armitage was arrested on Wednesday and charged with incest. On May 14, he was charged with assault and battery of a family member after the woman told police he assaulted and raped her. The latest allegation purportedly occurred on May 13.
“Armitage was interviewed and confirmed that he had been engaging in sexual intercourse with [the woman] for a period of years, but described it as consensual,” Detective Jesse H. Thurman wrote in a criminal complaint.
In a search warrant affidavit seeking a DNA sample from Armitage, Thurman wrote that the woman said that Armitage raped her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The woman also said Armitage had previously texted her with the word “massage,” which she said was a request for sex. Thurman said he observed a text on the woman’s phone in which Armitage requested a massage.
The woman, who said she and Armitage have a child together, wrote in a separate criminal complaint that Armitage got drunk and raped her in the shower on May 13.
“He has been beating and raping me and has told me I am his property and if I tell anyone, I will lose my kid,” the woman wrote. “He has broke my pinky finger and has knocked my tooth out of the front of my mouth.”
Armitage, 33, was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Friday. He is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.