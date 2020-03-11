WINCHESTER — A city man who participated in an armed home invasion has received a 10-year suspended sentence.
The plea bargain, reached on Friday in Winchester Circuit Court, doesn’t include the nearly 14 months time served by Eugene Bell Washington as he awaited the outcome of his case. Bell, 30, of the 1000 block of Woodstock Lane, pleaded guilty to entering a home with intent to commit larceny. Use of a firearm in a felony and brandishing a firearm charges were dropped as part of the agreement.
Factoring in the dismissed charges, state sentencing guidelines recommended probation. The agreement also calls for three years of supervised probation followed by two years of unsupervised probation.
The attempted robbery at a home in the first block of Jackson Avenue occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 11, 2019. Bell stood in the doorway of the home after Ronald Emmanuel Johnson smashed through a bolted screen door and pointed a pistol at a woman in the home. The woman had seen Johnson and Washington outside her home on home surveillance video and called 911 as they broke in. They fled after realizing she was on the phone with a police dispatcher.
Johnson on Feb. 18 pleaded guilty to attempted robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in a felony, brandishing a firearm and entering a house armed. Johnson, 27, of the 1100 block Franklin Avenue in Winchester, is accused of a homicide in an unrelated case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.