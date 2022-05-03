WINCHESTER — City officials were informed last summer that Winchester would receive $12,337,682 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. On Monday, City Manager Dan Hoffman detailed how that money has been spent so far and his plans for the remaining balance.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was approved by Congress on March 10, 2021, to provide $350 billion to states and local governments to respond to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first half of Winchester's allocation was received in June, and the remaining $6,168,841 is expected to be available in July.
With the exception of funds for earmarked projects, federal regulations require that all of the ARPA money be spent by the end of calendar year 2024. ARPA funds can also be set aside for pending projects, but any money earmarked for those items must be spent by the end of calendar year 2026. Any money not used by the deadlines must be returned to the federal government.
To date, Hoffman said the city has spent $2,360,822.93 and earmarked an additional $665,953.55 for upcoming projects. He provided the Winchester Finance Committee with a breakdown of how the money has been used so far, as well as plans for spending the remaining $9,310,905.52.
"We spread it around intentionally, which is not the easiest thing to do," Hoffman told the committee, noting that other localities have chosen to use all of their ARPA money for a single thing, such as a new public safety radio system.
Hoffman separated Winchester's previous and planned expenditures into six categories: Public Health, Negative Economic Impacts, Premium Pay for Eligible Workers, Infrastructure, Revenue Replacement and Administrative.
The Administrative category includes just one expenditure — $1,103.70 to cover the costs of allocating the ARPA money. A total of $18,475 was budgeted for the category.
Premium Pay for Eligible Workers also contains a single expenditure — $499,808.33 for financial bonuses paid to city employees who were designated as essential workers during the pandemic. That amount covered all but $191.67 of the $500,000 budgeted for the category.
In the Public Health category, $979,000 was budgeted and $512,688.25 has been spent. Some of the expenditures included $328.865.91 for a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program (budgeted amount $329,000), $3,885 for COVID-19 testing (budgeted amount $5,000), $115,697.76 for employee leave and overtime costs due to COVID-19 (budgeted amount $120,000) and $64,239.58 for upgrades to Winchester's Emergency Communications Center (budgeted amount $125,000).
The Public Health category also includes a total of $400,000 that has been budgeted to establish a wellness clinic for city workers and improve Friendship Park, Douglass Park and neighborhood parks throughout Winchester. No money has yet been spent on those items.
In the Negative Economic Impacts category, $1,547,000 was budgeted and $248,955.25 has been spent. The only expenditures to date are $102,044.50 to set up a Community Resource Paramedic Program (budgeted amount $300,000) and $146,910.75 to help city residents impacted by the coronavirus pay their utility bills (budgeted amount $147,000).
Pending expenditures in the Negative Economic Impacts category include $575,000 for nonprofits that assist Winchester's most vulnerable residents, $275,000 to address properties that have been deemed blighted and $250,000 to help businesses update operations so they can better deal with any future pandemics.
In the Infrastructure category, no money has been spent but $1.4 million has been budgeted for three projects: $100,000 for drainage improvements in Jim Barnett Park, $500,000 to replace water mains throughout the city and $800,000 for stormwater drainage upgrades.
Revenue Replacement is by far the largest of the six categories. It includes 42 projects with a total budgeted amount of $7,893,207, of which $1,098,267.40 has already been spent. Some of the most significant planned expenditures in the category include $550,000 for new personal property tax software for the Commissioner of the Revenue's Office, $417,598.32 to purchase new vehicles for the Winchester Police Department and Winchester Sheriff's Office, $550,000 for a prospective community center in the city's North End, $100,000 to help offset the rising cost of fuel for government vehicles and $1.8 million for the city's planned purchase of the South End Volunteer Fire and Rescue station.
"We're using ARPA funds to cover the purchase of the entire property," Hoffman said about the pending acquisition of the fire and rescue station.
The three members of the Winchester Finance Committee who met Monday afternoon in Rouss City Hall — David Smith, Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell — seemed pleased with the ARPA allocations.
"It looks like a pretty good spread in terms of all the things we've covered," Sullivan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.