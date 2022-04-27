WINCHESTER — City Manager Dan Hoffman on Tuesday formally presented City Council with Winchester's proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2023.
"Now we're bringing it all together," Hoffman said at the start of council's work session. "We've gotten into the weeds on a lot of the budget; now we're rolling it all up and we're going to look for feedback from you tonight."
Hoffman is proposing a $100,550,000 budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1. That's a $7,525,000 increase over the adopted fiscal year 2022 budget of $93,025,000.
The 221-page spending plan Hoffman presented to council includes the use of $1,542,900 from the city's general fund — basically a savings account that can be tapped into when needed. If the proposed budget is approved as is, $22,089,400 would remain available in the fund balance.
The draft budget is primarily fueled by revenues from the city's real estate, personal property, meals, lodging and other taxes, which are robust enough to support the $7.5 million increase over the FY22 budget. As a result, Hoffman did not suggest any increases to Winchester's tax rates, but some permit fees would cost more. Also, a previously approved $1 rise in monthly trash-collection rates would be enacted as scheduled.
"We are able to fund this year's budget simply based on organic growth, without any tax increases," Councilor Corey Sullivan said.
The spending plan includes a 4% cost-of-living salary increase, plus an additional 1% to 2% in performance-based merit pay, for city employees.
Winchester Public Schools is earmarked to receive $32 million from City Council, $900,000 less than the School Board requested but $1 million more than the city appropriated in FY22. Hoffman said the $32 million may not be enough to allow the school system to fully fund its proposed 7% cost-of-living pay raises for school staff, but the School Board would ultimately be responsible for determining how to spend the city's allocation.
"My understanding is, they don't need the full [request of an additional] $1.9 million to get to a 7% salary increase, but they will have to make adjustments to their budget," Hoffman said.
Earlier in the evening, five bus drivers for Winchester Public Schools implored council to fully fund the schools' request so they could receive the 7% raise plus a 10% hike in their hourly wages that was proposed by the School Board. One driver claimed he had not received a raise in 13 years, an allegation that schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum subsequently denied because school employees have received numerous cost-of-living increases during that time period.
Councilor Les Veach said he would not support a 7% pay increase for school employees unless city staff also received a 7% raise, rather than the 5% to 6% cost-of-living and merit pay increases currently proposed.
Council Vice Mayor John Hill suggested a half-percent increase to the city's 6% meals tax could generate enough revenue to give city employees a 6% pay raise and increase the schools' allocation to $32.5 million. His hope is that the School Board will use the extra $500,000 to fund 6% pay raises for school employees, but the decision on how the extra money is spent is up to the school system.
Council supported Hill's proposal with a 6-3 vote — Sullivan, Veach and Mayor David Smith opposed the proposed tax increase — which means Hoffman will have to make adjustments to his draft FY2023 budget before council discusses it again on May 10.
It is far from certain that the meals tax will increase. Tuesday's vote was only to direct Hoffman to update the proposed budget with the extra meals tax revenue so council could, as Vice President Kim Herbstritt said, "explore the possibility of increasing the meals tax by half a percent and how that could impact the city's budget and what could be contributed to schools."
The final decision on increasing the meals tax hinges on how City Council wants to proceed with the proposed budget. The panel will have the option of keeping the higher tax rate to increase funding for the school system and give bigger pay raises to city employees or maintain the current tax rate and stick with Hoffman's original $100,550,000 budget proposal.
In either scenario, council reserves the right to make additional changes to the proposed budget before it is presented for a public hearing and final vote on May 24.
For a complete breakdown of Hoffman's proposed FY2023 budget, visit https://bit.ly/3vhJEsp.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark, Richard Bell and Corey Sullivan.
