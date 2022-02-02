WINCHESTER — “This is a blip we’ve never seen.”
That’s how Winchester Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe characterized the recent nationwide uptick in vehicle valuations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems, material shortages and increased demand for new and used cars and trucks.
Blowe met with City Council’s Finance Committee on Tuesday to discuss the dramatic spike in vehicle values and how it will affect the personal property taxes paid by Winchester residents.
Car and Driver magazine reported last month the average price of a new car in the United States in December was $47,077, up from $38,292 in December 2018. The average price of a used vehicle in December was $27,500, up from approximately $21,000 three years earlier.
Vehicle owners in Virginia are required to pay personal property taxes each year, with the bill amounts based on the estimated values of the cars and trucks in their possession. As the prices of new and used vehicles rise, so too does the assessed value of those vehicles and the amount of taxes owed on them.
“The city shouldn’t be the beneficiary of some great windfall on the burden of our local taxpayers,” Finance Committee member Richard Bell said.
Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder has proposed four options for potentially lowering the personal property tax bills for city residents:
Lower the personal property tax rate from $4.80 per each $100 of assessed value to $4.50 per each $100. This would require a corresponding reduction in the tangible property tax rate paid by businesses.
Raise Winchester’s personal property tax relief rate so the government can waive a higher portion of residents’ tax bills.
Implement a one-year tax credit.
Use a different method for assessing vehicle values.
While Burkholder did not recommend a course of action, she submitted paperwork to the Finance Committee indicating the easiest, quickest way to lower residents’ personal property tax bills would be to change the method that Winchester uses to assess vehicle values.
“We have requested several sets of values from J.D. Power,” Burkholder wrote, referring to the national data analytics firm that conducts market research in an array of areas, including vehicle valuations. “With several days of programming, our IT Department will be able to produce a comparative analysis [of valuation methods]. We will then be able to provide [City] Council with a reasonable expectation of how a valuation change will affect both our taxpayers and the city revenue stream.”
Blowe estimated that taking any steps to lower personal property tax bills would result in a loss of about $500,000 in city revenues for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, and again in fiscal year 2024.
“We just wouldn’t be able to fund as many things,” she said, noting the revenue reduction would come at a time when inflation is causing the city’s overall expenses to increase.
The city doesn’t have much time to act if it wants to reduce the amount due from the next round of personal property tax payments. Bills for the first half of 2022 will be generated by the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office on Feb. 15, and payments will be due by April 5.
“Timing is of the essence here,” Blowe said.
The Finance Committee voted unanimously to recommend that City Council support the use of a different valuation method. While the Code of Virginia allows the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office to change valuation methods without council’s approval, it also recommends that council and the commissioner work cooperatively since tax collections impact the overall city budget.
If City Council or the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office take action to lower personal property tax bills, it would most likely be a temporary measure to address current vehicle values. Since there’s no way of knowing when or if those values will return to pre-pandemic levels, Blowe said further action may be required in the future.
“Who knows when this is going to neutralize or what the new normal is going to be on vehicle valuations?” she said. “Supply and demand will tell that story down the road.”
Attending Tuesday’s Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and members Corey Sullivan and Richard Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.