WINCHESTER — If you want to be a massage therapist or operate a massage parlor in Winchester, you have to be licensed by both the city and the state of Virginia.
That could change soon. City Manager Dan Hoffman told Winchester’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Wednesday the state’s requirements for licensing are solid enough for the city to consider easing its own local licensing regulations.
To be licensed by Virginia as a massage therapist, applicants have to pass a background check. If there’s an issue, aspiring masseuses have the option of going through a hearing to determine if a license should be issued.
To be licensed by Winchester as a massage therapist, Hoffman said, applicants are subjected to a second background check. If something comes up, the matter then goes to the chief of police for a final decision.
“The current code does not give the police chief any discretion. If there is a felony of any nature at any point in their life ... the chief shall reject them,” Hoffman said.
Last week, an incident arose that put the city and state at odds. Hoffman said a person with a felony conviction in their background was licensed by the state after going through a hearing. However, Winchester denied the local licensing due to the previous crime, and City Code did not give Police Chief John Piper any leeway to determine if the applicant had become a more responsible citizen since being arrested years ago.
“There should be some ability for ... somebody who may have turned a corner and changed their lives from the wrong path to the right to have an opportunity to be a viable citizen and a business person in the city,” Capt. Doug Watson of the Winchester Police Department told the Public Health and Safety Committee.
In the coming weeks, Hoffman said he hopes to update City Code to completely remove the local licensing requirement for massage therapists.
“The state license should be sufficient,” he said. “It’s administrative work that we’re kind of doing over again.”
Hoffman said he also wants to change the local licensing requirements for massage parlors because current regulations are overly specific. For example, a local massage parlor recently lost its licensing eligibility after undergoing a renovation and moving a sink to a location not allowed by the section of City Code that regulates the businesses.
“The building is a safe building and it’s set up to do this kind of thing,” Hoffman said, citing the situation as a reason for why he wants to strip out many of the overarching licensing requirements in City Code.
Massage parlors would still have to be issued a permit by the city, Hoffman said, “because I want P.D. [the Winchester Police Department] to have a register of all the active massage establishments in town. Some massage parlors are fronts for human trafficking and some criminal activity. We actively monitor that [and] can step in if we suspect something.”
A condition of the permit would require that a massage parlor’s point of contact be a state-licensed massage therapist, Hoffman added.
Updating the city’s licensing requirements for masseuses and massage parlors, he said, would result in a “significantly reduced administrative burden for P.D. and a significantly easier process for our businesses, and I believe it would still have the safeguards if we were to determine or get a tip that something illegal was happening in these establishments.”
The committee voted unanimously to forward to proposed licensing changes to City Council for a first reading at its meeting on Feb. 8.
Attending Wednesday’s Public Health and Safety Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt and member Les Veach. Member Evan Clark was absent.
