WINCHESTER — The city’s mayor has launched a new Excellence Award to recognize and honor individuals, businesses, groups and organizations that have improved Winchester by helping others without hesitation or motive, showing commitment to the betterment of the region and thinking outside the box in response to societal needs.
“There are so many wonderful people doing great things in Winchester,” Mayor David Smith said in a media release. “Whether their efforts made a small or large impact, I wanted to create a program that would recognize these everyday heroes and say thank you for the difference they are making in our community.”
Smith will accept nominations through Oct. 31, and announce the award recipient at the Dec. 10 meeting of City Council in Rouss City Hall. Following the inaugural presentation, award nominations will be accepted year-round.
For more information about the Excellence Award and an online nomination form, visit the “Meet the Mayor” page on the city’s website, winchesterva.gov.
